TJX : Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2019

The TJX Companies, Inc.

Q4 FY19 Sales & Margin Comparability Table

Total TJXNet SalesReported net sales Impact of 14th week(1)

Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted net sales on a constant currency basis

Pre-tax Profit

Reported pre-tax profit FY18 tax-related items(2)Impairment charge(3)Impact of 14th week(1)

Pre-tax profit excluding Q4 charges and 14th week Mark-to-market impact of inventory derivatives Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted pre-tax profit

1,208 (6) 10.7% 11.6%

TJX Canada(4)

Net SalesReported net sales Impact of 14th week(1)

Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted net sales on a constant currency basis

Segment Profit

Reported segment profit Impact of 14th week(1)

Mark-to-market impact of inventory derivatives Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted segment profit

TJX International(5)

Net Sales

Reported net sales Impact of 14th week(1)

Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted net sales on a constant currency basis

Segment Profit

Reported segment profit Impact of 14th week(1)

Mark-to-market impact of inventory derivatives Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted segment profit

(1) Q4 FY18 figures reflect a 14-week quarter.

(2) Reflects FY18 benefits related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, offset by charges from a special, discretionary bonus to eligible, non-bonus plan Associates; incremental contributions to the Company's defined contribution retirement plans and contributions to the Company's charitable foundations.

(3) During Q4 FY18, the Company took a $99 million impairment charge, primarily goodwill, related to Sierra Trading Post.

(4) TJX Canada operates the Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls Canada chains.

(5) TJX International operates the T.K. Maxx chains in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, and Australia, and the

Homesense chain in the U.K. and Ireland.

Note: Foreign currency translation only impacts TY to LY comparisons. Figures may not foot due to rounding.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The Tables above provide supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for FY19 and FY18. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The TJX Companies, Inc.

Full Year FY19 Sales & Margin Comparability Table

Total TJXNet SalesReported net sales Impact of 53rd week(1)

Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted net sales on a constant currency basis

Pre-tax Profit

Reported pre-tax profit Pension charge(2)

FY18 tax-related items(3)Impairment charge(4)Impact of 53rd week(1)

Pre-tax profit excluding full year charges and 53rd week Mark-to-market impact of inventory derivatives

Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted pre-tax profit

3,945 272 10.8% 11.2%

TJX Canada(5)

Net SalesReported net sales Impact of 53rd week(1)

Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted net sales on a constant currency basis

Segment Profit

Reported segment profit Impact of 53rd week(1)

Mark-to-market impact of inventory derivatives Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted segment profit

TJX International(6)

Net Sales

Reported net sales Impact of 53rd week(1)

Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted net sales on a constant currency basis

Segment Profit

Reported segment profit Impact of 53rd week(1)

Mark-to-market impact of inventory derivatives Foreign currency translation impact

Adjusted segment profit

(1) FY18 figures reflect a 53-week year.

(2) In Q3 FY19, the Company purchased a group annuity contract under which the pension benefit obligations for certain U.S. retirees and beneficiaries under the Company's pension plan were transferred to an insurer. As a result of this transaction, the pension plan's total liability has been re-measured, resulting in a non-cash settlement charge to the Company that reduced third quarter Fiscal 2019 pretax income by $36 million.

(3) Reflects FY18 benefits related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, offset by charges from a special, discretionary bonus to eligible, non-bonus plan Associates; incremental contributions to the Company's defined contribution retirement plans and contributions to the Company's charitable foundations.

(4) During Q4 FY18, the Company took a $99 million impairment charge, primarily goodwill, related to Sierra Trading Post.

(5) TJX Canada operates the Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls Canada chains.

(6) TJX International operates the T.K. Maxx chains in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, and Australia, and the

Homesense chain in the U.K. and Ireland.

Note: Foreign currency translation only impacts TY to LY comparisons. Figures may not foot due to rounding.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The Tables above provide supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for FY19 and FY18. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.