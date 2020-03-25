Log in
TJX : Up Nearly 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over 20 Years -- Data Talk

03/25/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is currently at $46.37, up $5.33 or 12.99%

-- Would be highest close since March 13, 2020, when it closed at $51.57

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 16, 2000, when it rose 17.65%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 26.14% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 16, 2000, when it rose 32.23%

-- Down 22.46% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 1994, when it fell 25%

-- Down 24.06% year-to-date

-- Down 27.54% from its all-time closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Down 12.61% from 52 weeks ago (March 27, 2019), when it closed at $53.06

-- Down 27.54% from its 52 week closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Up 26.14% from its 52 week closing low of $36.76 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $47.02; highest intraday level since March 13, 2020, when it hit $52.13

-- Up 14.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 1, 2005, when it rose as much as 14.63%

All data as of 2:05:29 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 347 M
EBIT 2020 4 350 M
Net income 2020 3 223 M
Finance 2020 679 M
Yield 2020 2,24%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 49 379 M
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 63,13  $
Last Close Price 41,04  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
Scott Goldenberg CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SEVP
John F. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Willow B. Shire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-32.79%49 379
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-3.06%125 824
TARGET CORPORATION-21.57%50 377
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.49%35 848
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-9.08%35 730
DOLLAR TREE, INC.-15.30%18 864
