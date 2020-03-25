TJX : Up Nearly 13%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over 20 Years -- Data Talk

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) is currently at $46.37, up $5.33 or 12.99%

-- Would be highest close since March 13, 2020, when it closed at $51.57

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 16, 2000, when it rose 17.65%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 26.14% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 16, 2000, when it rose 32.23%

-- Down 22.46% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 1994, when it fell 25%

-- Down 24.06% year-to-date

-- Down 27.54% from its all-time closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Down 12.61% from 52 weeks ago (March 27, 2019), when it closed at $53.06

-- Down 27.54% from its 52 week closing high of $63.99 on Feb. 26, 2020

-- Up 26.14% from its 52 week closing low of $36.76 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $47.02; highest intraday level since March 13, 2020, when it hit $52.13

-- Up 14.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 1, 2005, when it rose as much as 14.63%

All data as of 2:05:29 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet