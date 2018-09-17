The TJX Companies, Inc. : Elects Rosemary T. Berkery to Board of Directors

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), the leading off-price retailer of
apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today
that Rosemary T. Berkery has been elected to its Board of Directors.
Ms. Berkery, age 65, was Chairman of UBS Bank USA and Vice Chairman of
UBS Wealth Management Americas, a bank and a wealth management firm,
from March 2010 until April 2018, also serving as CEO of UBS Bank USA
from March 2010 until December 2015. Before joining UBS, she held a
variety of roles over more than 25 years at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.,
the global securities and financial services business, until her
departure in January 2009, including Executive Vice President and
General Counsel from 2001 and Vice Chairman from 2007. Her long career
as an executive in the financial services industry provides her with
expertise in finance, investment strategies, acquisitions, and
management of complex organizations, as well as significant experience
in governance, compliance, and risk assessment and oversight.
Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chairman of the Board of The TJX Companies,
Inc., stated, “We are delighted to welcome Rosemary to our Board of
Directors. Her experience in a broad range of financial service roles
and her management of complex organizations will be an excellent
complement to the backgrounds of our current Board. TJX values diversity
throughout our organization and our Board, and with the election of
Rosemary, now five of our eleven Board members are women. On behalf of
our Board, we very much look forward to working with Rosemary as we
continue to pursue TJX’s many avenues for near- and long-term growth
around the globe.”
About The TJX Companies, Inc.
The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and
home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of August 4, 2018, the end
of the Company’s second quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,194
stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom,
Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and
three e-commerce sites. These include 1,236 T.J. Maxx, 1,077 Marshalls,
716 HomeGoods, 8 Homesense and 33 Sierra Trading Post stores, as well as tjmaxx.com
and sierratradingpost.com
in the United States; 270 Winners, 120 HomeSense, and 79 Marshalls
stores in Canada; 552 T.K. Maxx and 61 HomeSense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com,
in Europe; and 42 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases
and financial information are also available at tjx.com.
