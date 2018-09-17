Log in
The TJX Companies, Inc. : Elects Rosemary T. Berkery to Board of Directors

0
09/17/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today that Rosemary T. Berkery has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Berkery, age 65, was Chairman of UBS Bank USA and Vice Chairman of UBS Wealth Management Americas, a bank and a wealth management firm, from March 2010 until April 2018, also serving as CEO of UBS Bank USA from March 2010 until December 2015. Before joining UBS, she held a variety of roles over more than 25 years at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., the global securities and financial services business, until her departure in January 2009, including Executive Vice President and General Counsel from 2001 and Vice Chairman from 2007. Her long career as an executive in the financial services industry provides her with expertise in finance, investment strategies, acquisitions, and management of complex organizations, as well as significant experience in governance, compliance, and risk assessment and oversight.

Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chairman of the Board of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “We are delighted to welcome Rosemary to our Board of Directors. Her experience in a broad range of financial service roles and her management of complex organizations will be an excellent complement to the backgrounds of our current Board. TJX values diversity throughout our organization and our Board, and with the election of Rosemary, now five of our eleven Board members are women. On behalf of our Board, we very much look forward to working with Rosemary as we continue to pursue TJX’s many avenues for near- and long-term growth around the globe.”

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of August 4, 2018, the end of the Company’s second quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,194 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and three e-commerce sites. These include 1,236 T.J. Maxx, 1,077 Marshalls, 716 HomeGoods, 8 Homesense and 33 Sierra Trading Post stores, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierratradingpost.com in the United States; 270 Winners, 120 HomeSense, and 79 Marshalls stores in Canada; 552 T.K. Maxx and 61 HomeSense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 42 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are also available at tjx.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investor Information section at www.tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

Forward-looking Statement

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Various statements made in this release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect or believe may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The following are some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements: execution of buying strategy and inventory management; operational and business expansion and management of large size and scale; customer trends and preferences; various marketing efforts; competition; personnel recruitment, training and retention; labor costs and workforce challenges; data security; information systems and new technology; economic conditions and consumer spending; adverse or unseasonable weather; serious disruptions or catastrophic events; disruptions in the second half of the fiscal year; corporate and retail banner reputation; quality, safety and other issues with merchandise; expanding international operations; merchandise importing; commodity availability and pricing; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in quarterly operating results and market expectations; mergers, acquisitions, or business investments and divestitures, closings or business consolidations; compliance with laws, regulations and orders and changes in laws, regulations and applicable accounting standards; outcomes of litigation, legal proceedings and other legal or regulatory matters; tax matters; real estate activities; cash flow and other factors that may be described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized.


© Business Wire 2018
