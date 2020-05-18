Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The TJX Companies    TJX

THE TJX COMPANIES

(TJX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/18 01:38:03 pm
49.68 USD   +5.32%
01:01pTHE TJX COMPANIES, INC. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09:15aTHE TJX COMPANIES : quaterly earnings release
05/15J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, Associates, directors, and communities.

The Annual Meeting will be held on the same date and time as originally scheduled: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Any updates will be posted at tjx.com prior to the Annual Meeting date.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders as of the close of business on April 13, 2020, the record date, can attend the Annual Meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TJX2020 and entering the 16-digit unique control number found on the proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously received. We encourage shareholders to allow sufficient time to log in prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. During the Annual Meeting, shareholders who have entered their 16-digit unique control number will have the opportunity to vote and ask questions.

If shareholders encounter technical difficulties accessing our Annual Meeting, a support line will be available on the login page of the virtual meeting website shortly before the beginning of the Annual Meeting.

Voting Shares at the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders who have not voted their shares prior to the Annual Meeting or who wish to change their vote will be able to vote their shares electronically at the Annual Meeting while the polls are open.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, they are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting as described in the proxy materials they previously received.

Shareholders who have already voted do not need to vote again.

Asking Questions

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting or during the Annual Meeting. We encourage shareholders to submit questions in advance, which they can do at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the 16-digit unique control number found on the proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously received. We request that questions sent in advance be submitted before Friday, June 5, 2020. Shareholders may also submit questions during the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TJX2020, the virtual meeting website, after accessing the Annual Meeting with their 16-digit unique control number and by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website.

We expect to respond to questions during the Annual Meeting that are pertinent to meeting matters at the Annual Meeting as time permits. We may group together questions that are substantially similar to avoid repetition.

If we are unable to answer your question during the Annual Meeting due to time constraints, we encourage you to contact Global Communications at 508-390-2323.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of February 1, 2020, the end of the Company’s fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,529 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE TJX COMPANIES
01:01pTHE TJX COMPANIES, INC. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09:15aTHE TJX COMPANIES : quaterly earnings release
05/15J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy protection
RE
05/15The Stock Market Is Finally Beginning to Accept Reality
DJ
05/11TJX : to Report Q1 FY21 Results May 21, 2020
AQ
05/07THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. : to Report Q1 FY21 Results May 21, 2020
BU
04/21TJX : Unsold Clothing Buries Retailers
DJ
04/20It's Black Friday in April' as Closed Stores Get Desperate to Unload Spring C..
DJ
04/20It's Black Friday in April' as Closed Stores Get Desperate to Unload Spring C..
DJ
04/07TJX : to Furlough Majority of U.S. Workforce at End of Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 141 M
EBIT 2021 2 407 M
Net income 2021 1 854 M
Finance 2021 1 244 M
Yield 2021 1,43%
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales2021 1,62x
EV / Sales2022 1,28x
Capitalization 56 502 M
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 59,13 $
Last Close Price 47,17 $
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John F. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Willow B. Shire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-22.75%56 502
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION1.80%132 125
TARGET CORPORATION-5.67%60 449
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION16.69%45 781
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.06%40 778
DOLLAR TREE, INC.-20.18%17 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group