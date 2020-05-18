The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, Associates, directors, and communities.

The Annual Meeting will be held on the same date and time as originally scheduled: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Any updates will be posted at tjx.com prior to the Annual Meeting date.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders as of the close of business on April 13, 2020, the record date, can attend the Annual Meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TJX2020 and entering the 16-digit unique control number found on the proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously received. We encourage shareholders to allow sufficient time to log in prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. During the Annual Meeting, shareholders who have entered their 16-digit unique control number will have the opportunity to vote and ask questions.

If shareholders encounter technical difficulties accessing our Annual Meeting, a support line will be available on the login page of the virtual meeting website shortly before the beginning of the Annual Meeting.

Voting Shares at the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders who have not voted their shares prior to the Annual Meeting or who wish to change their vote will be able to vote their shares electronically at the Annual Meeting while the polls are open.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, they are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting as described in the proxy materials they previously received.

Shareholders who have already voted do not need to vote again.

Asking Questions

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting or during the Annual Meeting. We encourage shareholders to submit questions in advance, which they can do at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the 16-digit unique control number found on the proxy card or voting instruction form included with the proxy materials previously received. We request that questions sent in advance be submitted before Friday, June 5, 2020. Shareholders may also submit questions during the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TJX2020, the virtual meeting website, after accessing the Annual Meeting with their 16-digit unique control number and by following the instructions available on the virtual meeting website.

We expect to respond to questions during the Annual Meeting that are pertinent to meeting matters at the Annual Meeting as time permits. We may group together questions that are substantially similar to avoid repetition.

If we are unable to answer your question during the Annual Meeting due to time constraints, we encourage you to contact Global Communications at 508-390-2323.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of February 1, 2020, the end of the Company’s fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,529 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005626/en/