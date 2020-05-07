The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Report Q1 FY21 Results May 21, 2020

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter Fiscal 2021 sales and earnings results on Thursday, May 21, 2020, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter Fiscal 2021 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Thursday, May 28, 2020, or at tjx.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of February 1, 2020, the end of the Company’s fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,529 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of tjx.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

