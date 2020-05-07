The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Report Q1 FY21 Results May 21, 2020

Log in
05/07/2020 | 11:03am EDT

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter Fiscal 2021 sales and earnings results on Thursday, May 21, 2020, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter Fiscal 2021 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Thursday, May 28, 2020, or at tjx.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of February 1, 2020, the end of the Company’s fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,529 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 809 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 32 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 137 HomeSense, and 97 Marshalls stores in Canada; 594 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 54 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of tjx.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 230 M
EBIT 2021 2 472 M
Net income 2021 1 888 M
Finance 2021 1 244 M
Yield 2021 1,41%
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
EV / Sales2021 1,63x
EV / Sales2022 1,30x
Capitalization 57 113 M
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 59,03  $
Last Close Price 47,68  $
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John F. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Willow B. Shire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-21.91%57 113
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION5.09%136 400
TARGET CORPORATION-12.83%56 771
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION11.49%43 738
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.46%41 954
DOLLAR TREE, INC.-19.55%17 949
