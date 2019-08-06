The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Report Q2 FY20 Results August 20, 2019

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2020 sales and earnings results on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2020 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 through Tuesday, August 27, 2019, or at tjx.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of May 4, 2019, the end of the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,381 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and three e-commerce sites. These include 1,257 T.J. Maxx, 1,102 Marshalls, 770 HomeGoods, 39 Sierra, and 22 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierra.com in the United States; 273 Winners, 132 HomeSense, and 91 Marshalls stores in Canada; 575 T.K. Maxx and 72 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 48 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at tjx.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of tjx.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

