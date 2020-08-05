The TJX Companies, Inc. : to Report Q2 FY21 Results August 19, 2020

Log in
08/05/2020 | 11:03am EDT

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2021 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2021 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at tjx.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Wednesday, August 26, 2020, or at tjx.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of May 2, 2020, the end of the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,545 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,273 T.J. Maxx, 1,130 Marshalls, 814 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 139 HomeSense, and 100 Marshalls stores in Canada; 596 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 56 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of tjx.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for applicable periods and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at tjx.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.


