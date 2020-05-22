Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The TJX Companies    TJX

THE TJX COMPANIES

(TJX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Today's Logistics Report: Amazon Opens its Warehouses; New Seafood Lures; Retail's Growing Gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 10:39am EDT

By Paul Page

Sign up: With one click, get this newsletter delivered to your inbox.

The Logistics Report won't be published on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. The next newsletter will be sent on Tuesday, May 26.

Amazon.com Inc. is opening its logistics operations wider to third-party suppliers as it tries to get business moving normally again. The e-commerce behemoth has started allowing unlimited shipments of nonessential goods to warehouses, the WSJ's Dana Mattioli reports, as part of a broader plan to resume pre-pandemic business operations. That includes pushing back its annual Prime Day shopping promotion until the fall, when the company's leaders believe distribution networks will have regained their footing. Lifting the warehouse limits suggests Amazon can now process orders more quickly in its warehouses and handle more inventory after its shipping delivery times sank under a flood of orders driven by the coronavirus lockdowns. Retail competitors have stepped in with strong results in the meantime, in some cases claiming advantages in using their brick-and-mortar stores for fulfillment. Amazon's shipping speeds have improved, but the company hasn't reinstated one-day shipping for many Prime orders.

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGIES

Seafood suppliers are struggling to overhaul their supply chains and look for new customers as the coronavirus crisis takes a toll on their business. The pandemic is hitting seafood businesses even harder than the meat industry, the WSJ's Jesse Newman and Julie Wernau report, crippling many of their key markets as fishermen and processors strain to redirect their highly perishable products. U.S. supermarket shoppers are buying more fish and shellfish to prepare at home during quarantine, but experts say 70% of seafood is consumed in restaurants and the sales to consumers aren't offsetting the lost business. Fishermen across the country have docked vessels and distributors have rerouted what fresh fish they can into freezers, sometimes destroying the rest. In the meantime, prices for many items have plummeted as costs climb for processors trying to prevent the virus from spreading in seafood plants as it has in slaughterhouses.

QUOTABLE

SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGIES

A long-running split in the retail sector is accelerating under the coronavirus pandemic. Department stores and apparel retailers are staggering along with the goods and services companies that supply them, the WSJ's Suzanne Kapner reports, while big-box chains such as Walmart Inc., Target Corp., Home Depot Inc. and Lowe's Cos., are coping with sales surges. The gap between the general-merchandise and hardware retailers and the department stores was growing even before the pandemic and economic crisis highlighted the fragile nature of traditional business models. Macy's Inc., Victoria's Secret parent L Brands Inc. and others reported steep sales declines last quarter, leaving them with mountains of excess inventory. Kohl's Corp. says it will manage its business "very conservatively" for the rest of the year after shedding stocks as its stores closed in March. Off-price retailer TJX Cos. included a $500 million charge for unsold inventory in its first-quarter loss.

IN OTHER NEWS

The pace of new unemployment claims in the U.S. fell back slightly, with 2.4 million new filings in the past week. (WSJ)

Sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. dropped 17.8% in April. (WSJ)

U.S. forecasters predict an above-average hurricane season, potentially complicating logistics and shipping operations that are already in upheaval. (WSJ)

The Trump administration is moving to withdraw from an Open Skies aviation treaty with Russia. (WSJ)

Around 400 European business executives plan to return to China next week, in a key milestone in normalizing business activity. (WSJ)

Electronics retailer Best Buy Co.'s quarterly sales fell 6.3% even though online sales doubled. (WSJ)

Drugmaker Akorn Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection after failing to sell the business. (WSJ)

Trade tensions are likely to dampen Australia's coal exports to China. (S&P Global Platts)

Temperature-controlled specialist Lineage Logistics LLC acquired assets of restaurant supplierMaines Paper & Food Service. (Crain's Detroit Business)

China is imposing new air cargo restrictions that freight forwarders say are fueling congestion and leaving freighters to depart without shipments. (The Loadstar)

Greece's Port of Piraeus says container throughput rose 15.1% last year and revenues rose 12.3% to $164 million. (Port Technology)

Large U.S. truckload carriers are cutting capacity for the first time in several years. (Journal of Commerce)

The Intermodal Association of North America says intermodal volumes fell 15% in April, including a 30.5% drop in trailer volumes. (Logistics Management)

Canada Post lost $110 million last year as growing e-commerce parcel deliveries hurt margins. (CBC)

Transportation technology firm Samsara laid off 300 workers as the company raised $400 million in new capital. (San Francisco Business Times)

Gartner rated telecommunications equipment supplier Cisco Systems Inc. as having the top supply chain in its annual rankings. (DC Velocity)

ABOUT US

Paul Page is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report team: @PaulPage , @jensmithWSJ and @CostasParis. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report on Twitter at @WSJLogistics.

Write to Paul Page at paul.page@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.30% 2453.18 Delayed Quote.35.18%
KOHL'S CORPORATION -0.94% 17.845 Delayed Quote.-64.65%
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. -0.62% 119.95 Delayed Quote.0.73%
THE TJX COMPANIES -0.78% 53.97 Delayed Quote.-11.07%
WALMART INC. -0.62% 124.1907 Delayed Quote.5.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE TJX COMPANIES
10:39aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon Opens its Warehouses; New Seafood Lures; Retai..
DJ
10:21aTJX : Reports Q1 FY21 Results; Begins Reopening Stores Worldwide
AQ
02:48aLockdown Widens Retail Divide -- WSJ
DJ
05/21Coronavirus Widens Retail Divide, Leaving Macy's and Victoria's Secret Behind..
DJ
05/21TJX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/21TJX : Thinking about buying stock in Boeing, General Electric, Cinedigm Corp, Fo..
PR
05/21Global Stocks Drift Lower, U.S. Shares Decline
DJ
05/21TJX says sales recovering after coronavirus slump
RE
05/21Global Stocks Drift Lower, U.S. Futures Decline
DJ
05/21Coronavirus Widens Retail Divide, Leaving Macy's and Victoria's Secret Behind..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33 928 M
EBIT 2021 870 M
Net income 2021 765 M
Finance 2021 1 846 M
Yield 2021 0,42%
P/E ratio 2021 50,6x
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
EV / Sales2022 1,51x
Capitalization 65 045 M
Chart THE TJX COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The TJX Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TJX COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 60,17 $
Last Close Price 54,30 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie L. Herrman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol M. Meyrowitz Executive Chairman
Scott Goldenberg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John F. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Willow B. Shire Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TJX COMPANIES-11.07%65 042
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION2.75%133 344
TARGET CORPORATION-7.43%59 330
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION14.38%44 873
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.97%42 339
DOLLAR TREE, INC.-13.68%19 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group