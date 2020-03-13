The Toro Company : Provides Additional Information Regarding Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that in light of the global circumstances surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it is encouraging the investment community and other interested stakeholders to participate in the company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders by webcast rather than attending the meeting in person.

“As always, the health and safety of our teams, shareholders, partners and communities is our top priority,” said Rick Olson, chairman and chief executive officer of The Toro Company. “Given the rapidly evolving circumstances surrounding the virus, it’s extremely important that we are all taking prudent measures to minimize its spread and impact. This proactive approach to our 2020 shareholder meeting is taken in an abundance of caution and aligned with many other recent actions intended to limit public gatherings.”

As a result, the members of The Toro Company Board of Directors will not be in attendance at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and instead will be participating by webcast. In addition, the Company will not be providing a business review or the opportunity for questions as part of the meeting agenda. Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will appear in a Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the conclusion of the meeting.

As announced on March 10, 2020, the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. CDT. The webcast of the meeting will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. Visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the meeting to register, and download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.1 billion in fiscal 2019, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005558/en/