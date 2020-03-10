Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Toro Company    TTC

THE TORO COMPANY

(TTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Toro Company : to Webcast 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today announced that it will webcast its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. CDT.

A live, listen-only webcast of the meeting will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest. Visitors are encouraged to go to the website in advance of the meeting to register, and download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.thetorocompany.com/invest.

About The Toro Company
The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.1 billion in fiscal 2019, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE TORO COMPANY
05:01pTHE TORO COMPANY : to Webcast 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
03/05TORO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
03/05TORO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/05TORO CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/05THE TORO COMPANY : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
03/04Brazil Economy Grew at Slowest Pace in Three Years in 2019 -- Update
DJ
03/02THE TORO COMPANY : Completes Acquisition of Venture Products, Inc., Manufacturer..
BU
03/02THE TORO COMPANY : quaterly earnings release
02/13THE TORO COMPANY : to Announce Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
BU
01/31Uber drivers cram in fares in countdown to app's Colombia departure
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 610 M
EBIT 2020 485 M
Net income 2020 366 M
Debt 2020 417 M
Yield 2020 1,33%
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
EV / Sales2021 2,12x
Capitalization 7 857 M
Chart THE TORO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Toro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 77,50  $
Last Close Price 73,44  $
Spread / Highest target 6,21%
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard M. Olson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Renee J. Peterson CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
Kurt D. Svendsen Vice President-Information Services
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Gregg W. Steinhafel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TORO COMPANY-7.82%7 857
DEERE & COMPANY-5.32%47 043
ESCORTS LIMITED23.11%1 246
ALAMO GROUP INC.-12.10%1 186
LINDSAY CORPORATION-2.84%1 008
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group