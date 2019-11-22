Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

How to start a social-impact business: Kotn and Gift-a-Green

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:42am EST

In a global survey published this year by Deloitte[i], 40% of the Millennials polled said they believe the goal of businesses should be to improve society. By 2020, Millennials will make up 40% of all consumers according to the same survey, influencing about $40 billion in annual sales.

This desire for businesses to play a bigger hand in social change is of little surprise when you consider that we live in economically, political and environmentally turbulent times, and brands will increasingly have to demonstrate their commitment to social impact in order to win consumers over.

More businesses are also marketing their efforts to address social needs through their business models. A social enterprise is a term that describes a business that is finding ways to address these needs through sourcing or hiring practices, the services they offer or in other ways. But what sets these businesses apart from more traditional models, and what unique challenges do they face? We asked two such entrepreneurs to share stories about their growth, challenges and advice for others looking to do the same.

Benjamin Sehl (BS), is co-founder of Toronto-based clothing retailer, Kotn, and Bryan Kinney (BK), is president and founder of Gift-a-Green. Kotn is a clothing retailer based in Toronto that produces Egyptian cotton garments and operates by practicing direct trade with suppliers and then selling directly to consumers. Kotn directs 1% of each sale (plus all proceeds from special projects, like their Black Friday initiative), to reinvesting into the farming communities it operates in by building schools to improve literacy and decrease instances of child labour and child marriage.

Gift-a-Green, allows customers to mail a greeting card filled with certified organic microgreen seeds, such as kale and arugula microgreens, to a chosen recipient allowing them to sow, grow and eat. Throughout the year, Gift-a-Green partners with various charities across Canada, like the Make a Wish Foundation, and offers up to 50% of its sales to Canadian charities.

Tell us about your social impact business

BS: We are a clothing retailer that produces Egyptian cotton garments and operates by practicing direct trade and going direct to the consumer. In traditional retail, nearly 90% of the value of garments is captured by the brands, distributers, and retailers - the remaining amount then gets split up into several pieces - leaving people like farmers with just pennies. We started Kotn to challenge that model - practicing direct trade, and going direct to consumer in order to create better products in a better way and without sacrificing a better price. Our sales have enabled us to fund five elementary schools in Egypt to date and we have reinvested hundreds of thousands of dollars into our supply chain. This ripple effect has provided nearly 700 smallholder cotton farms with aid like private subsidies for fertilizer and agricultural consultants.

BK: We provide our customers with the opportunity to mail greeting cards filled with certified organic microgreen seeds like kale and arugula microgreens to someone so that this person can then watch their microgreen garden grow. Throughout the year, we partner with various charities across Canada, like the Make a Wish Foundation, and offer up to 50% of our sales to Canadian charities. We also work with the registered charity, Community Crew, where each sale of a Gift-a-Green product helps contribute to feed vulnerable kids in their school lunch program.

What were your challenges of creating a social impact business model?

BS: Often these challenges are systemic in my view, so [a one-size-fits-all] solution doesn't help long term. It's important to break down social issues into a framework that accounts for the variables in the system, the metrics you believe you can impact, and to create short, medium, and long-term goals and outcomes that are realistic (but not easy) to tackle so that you are actually creating impact. You then hold yourself accountable to those by employing contractors such as third-party auditors and governing bodies to help make sure you're really doing the things you say you're doing. Otherwise, it can be easy just to focus on other business operating and growing activities.

Do you find there are as many resources for business owners that are social impact/sustainably focused businesses compared to more traditional operations? Do you face any specific challenges?

BK: Not as many, but things are getting better. A couple of years ago my business was accepted into a business accelerator program based in Calgary which focuses on providing resources to businesses in the food and beverage and health and wellness industries. So, there are resources out there, you do need to look for them, but they're there.

The main [challenge] in operating sustainably is cost. The positive thing is that consumers are leaning more towards sustainability as a whole, and as a result costs to operate sustainably are coming down. And as consumer support for these types of businesses and services grows, we're able to continue to progress our offerings. We are developing a pouch [to grow your microgreens in] for example, that is completely compostable. Something we wouldn't have been able to do in a cost-effective manner a few years ago.

What advice do you have for entrepreneurs wanting to begin a social impact business?

BS: There are a ton of people out there looking to support businesses like yours so make sure you're reaching them, asking their opinions and advice, and telling your story effectively on running a social impact business that people will be interested in. Ask for help from your family, your community, your heroes, everyone because as a new business owner you need all the help available.

BK: There's always this push to move rapidly as a business owner but there's value in moving slowly and staying true to your business as you grow incrementally and taking the time to network. There's something to be said for sticking to your plan and truly believing in what you're doing. And not worrying about beating others toward the finish line. Entrepreneurs need to remember the value in consulting with business advisors, regulations, testing and gathering consumer feedback before going to market. Slow down, put in the work and keep believing in yourself. If you truly believe in it, things will work out.

[1] https://www2.deloitte.com/global/en/pages/about-deloitte/articles/millennialsurvey.html

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
06:42aHOW TO START A SOCIAL-IMPACT BUSINES : Kotn and Gift-a-Green
PU
11/21TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD leaders among WXN's Canada's Most Powerful Women
PU
11/20TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions ..
AQ
11/18TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Announces TD ETF Distributions
AQ
11/15TORONTO DOMINION BANK : A Broad Range of Investment Solutions - TD Asset Managem..
AQ
11/07TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Auto Finance to Create Centres of Excellence
AQ
11/06TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Building a better future for mental health
PU
11/05TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Solving the cyber talent shortage one graduate at a time
PU
11/01TORONTO DOMINION BANK : 3 ways to financially prepare for the holidays
PU
10/31TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD helps patent next generation of low carbon technologi..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 774 M
EBIT 2019 16 550 M
Net income 2019 11 986 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,57x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,42x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 79,81  CAD
Last Close Price 77,24  CAD
Spread / Highest target 7,46%
Spread / Average Target 3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
William E. Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK13.82%104 147
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.79%407 462
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%282 601
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.19%226 524
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.64%202 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group