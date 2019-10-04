Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  The Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toronto Dominion Bank : Misplaced your wallet? Here's what to do

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

You realize you've misplaced your wallet and it hits you… That sinking, stomach churning feeling. What do you do next? Staying calm and taking a few simple steps can help safeguard your identity and help prevent unauthorized charges until you find it.

If you're certain your wallet, credit card or banking card is gone, the first thing you should do is report it lost or stolen with your banking institution so they can prevent use of that card and account number. But if you think you've just misplaced a card or your wallet (maybe it's under the couch?), here are some steps you can take to help avoid fraud.

Temporarily block access to your credit cards

If you are really sure that you've simply misplaced your bank or credit card and are confident you'll find them, and if your bank or credit card company offers the ability to block debit or credit card transactions, enable this feature immediately to help prevent fraudulent purchases.

TD's latest card control features (available on all Canadian consumer TD Visa* credit cards) allow cardholders to temporary lock and unlock their credit card to ensure their card isn't misused if it has been lost or misplaced. TD's card controls offer the ability to block any in-person, international credit card charges made outside of Canada, helping to eliminate the hassle of identifying and reporting fraudulent cross border charges. This first-in-Canada feature can be accessed through the TD Canada mobile app.

Note that when your card is locked, cardholders can't make new purchases or pay using their digital wallet, but pre-authorized payments, ATM transactions, and recurring charges will still go through as usual. Once the card is located, the temporary block can be easily removed.

Contact your bank

If you've come to the realization that your card or cards are permanently gone, contact your bank to cancel your debit and credit cards. It's helpful to have your account numbers handy and know when and where you misplaced your wallet, including the date and approximate time of your last purchase.

Before an event, create an inventory of your wallet

Jotting down everything you keep in your wallet before you've misplaced anything, including debit and credit cards will help keep you organized in the event you lose them or they are stolen. In the immediate aftermath of an event, you may not remember everything at once, so keep your list handy and add to it as more things come to mind. Keep copies of your most important documents so you have a record should you ever need them.

Monitor your accounts

Contact Equifax Canada or TransUnion and request that a fraud alert be put on your financial account to prevent fraudulent charges. Monitor your accounts for suspicious activity for the next 12 months-just in case-by reviewing your bank and credit card statements regularly. This is also good practice regardless of whether or not you've lost your wallet.

Set up fraud alerts on your personal banking accounts so that you can receive notifications via text if your bank detects suspicious activity on those accounts. Certain money management tools, like the TD MySpend app, can provide notifications of account activity in real-time to help customers quickly identify transactions that might be unusual.

*Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
12:17pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : Misplaced your wallet? Here's what to do
PU
10/03TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group named exclusive market-maker of USX on the..
AQ
10/03TORONTO DOMINION BANK : Children's book about happiness aims to uplift Indigenou..
PU
10/01TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group Comments on Expected Impact of TD Ameritra..
AQ
10/01TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Announces Dividend Rates on Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rat..
AQ
09/30TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Results of Unitholder..
AQ
09/26INVESTING REPORT CARD : Canadians score an A for effort, but a failing grade wit..
AQ
09/25TD EXPLAINS : The landline phone scam
PU
09/25TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Announces Conversion Privilege of Non-Cumulative 5-Ye..
AQ
09/25TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD only Canadian bank among DJSI's most sustainable comp..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 38 722 M
EBIT 2019 16 685 M
Net income 2019 11 943 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 11,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 79,50  CAD
Last Close Price 73,27  CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
William E. Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK7.97%106 158
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.14.93%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.87%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.21%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.28.12%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.77%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group