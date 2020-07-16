TD Bank : Named One of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Disability Equality Index (DEI) for Fifth Consecutive Year

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, has been recognized with the top score of 100 percent for the fifth consecutive year on the 2020 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices related to disability inclusion and workplace equality.

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) was first launched in 2015 and is acknowledged today as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

"We recognize that our success depends on attracting and developing the very best talent and sustaining a culture that enables people of all abilities and backgrounds to thrive," said Chris Giamo, Executive Sponsor of Individuals with Diverse Abilities and Head of Commercial Bank. "That's why we focus on what people can do by empowering our colleagues to achieve their full potential. By making all of our employees feel valued and supported, we will make our own community – and the diverse communities we serve – more vibrant and productive."

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a prominent benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 to gauge their level of disability workplace inclusion against competitors. Top-scoring businesses -- scoring 80% or higher – are recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"The best way to attract, retain and grow talent with disabilities is to create an accessible, inclusive workplace," Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability: IN. "This year's top scoring Disability Equality Index companies are demonstrating their commitment to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI, recognizing that there's still room for improvement. We are proud to have developed strong partnerships with corporate allies who are committed to advancing disability inclusion and equality across their businesses in the United States and around the world."

The 2020 DEI measured: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity; Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted).

"TD's commitment to disability inclusion has been advanced through proven partnerships and a disciplined focus on attracting, retaining and developing our people, added Giamo. "It's not enough to hire great people. We also need to support the great people we hire."

Pillars of Progress: Talent Acquisition & Development, Mentorship and TD's Culture of Inclusion

TD Bank has served as a host employer for Project SEARCH since 2017 and is welcoming a new class of interns this Fall. Project SEARCH is a national program that helps adult students with intellectual and developmental disabilities transition into the workplace. The one-year program provides classroom instruction, career exploration and job skills training for three 10-week internship rotations. This year, TD selected 11 interns to participate in the program. Each intern dedicates five days a week, for 10-months, with the goal of obtaining valuable experience that prepares them for employment upon successful completion of the program. Students receive continual feedback and support from managers, co-workers and Project SEARCH staff, followed by in-the-classroom problem solving, mentoring, reflection and vocational support.

In 2019, TD developed the Talent Acquisition (TA) Diversity Champions program designed to recruit candidates for each diversity and inclusion pillar including Individuals with Diverse Abilities. TD also established the TA Diversity Champion Interviewer Community Resource, consisting of volunteers from its Business Resource Groups, to create access to a diverse slate of trained interviewers to serve as a tool for TA partners and hiring managers to leverage while interviewing for roles.

Mentoring

TD Bank participated in the Disability:IN NextGen Mentorship Exchange Program, a six-month career development opportunity for college students and recent graduates with disabilities. TD colleagues served as mentors for NextGen college students providing coaching, advice and resume building.

