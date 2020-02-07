The Trade Desk : Appoints Matt Goldberg as EVP, North America

Log in
02/07/2020

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced the appointment of Matt Goldberg as Executive Vice President for North America. Based in The Trade Desk’s New York office, Goldberg will be focused on driving revenue generation and new client acquisition strategy.

This announcement builds on a string of recent senior leadership appointments at the Trade Desk as the company looks to scale its growth in key markets. These recent appointments include Blake Grayson, Chief Financial Officer; Sandeep Swadia, Chief Data & Trust Officer; Calvin Chan, General Manager, China; James Bayes, General Manager, Australia & New Zealand; and Francois-Xavier Le Ray, General Manager, France.

“In the three years since our initial public offering, we have grown to become the industry’s leading independent demand side advertising platform,” said Jeff Green, The Trade Desk Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “As we build on this progress and expand across all advertising channels, we are making key strategic additions to our leadership team. Matt is the latest of these appointments, and he will help us gain market share in one of our most important regions, especially in emerging, high growth areas such as connected TV and mobile. We are thrilled to add his deep industry experience and expertise to our team.”

Goldberg brings vast leadership experience in the global media industry, most recently as global head of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances for News Corp, where he also led the online publishing, digital real estate, and data businesses in India. Prior to that he as served senior vice president of corporate development at Liberty Interactive/QVC Group, with a focus on content and commerce across TV, digital video, and emerging markets. He has also served as CEO at Lonely Planet, where he drove the digital transformation of the business and its geographic expansion into China, India, Brazil, and Russia. Previous senior leadership roles include overseeing operations for The Wall Street Digital Network, and as senior director of U.S. business development at Bertelsmann Inc.

“The Trade Desk has carved out a unique position at the forefront of the digital advertising industry, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the executive team,” said Mr. Goldberg. “As more marketers come to appreciate the power of data driven advertising across all channels, they are increasingly turning to The Trade Desk as the leading independent, objective option. As a result, we have a tremendous opportunity to scale The Trade Desk’s business as programmatic is embedded in all advertising campaigns.”

Goldberg holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Cornell University, a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Melbourne, and a master’s in business administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
