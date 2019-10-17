Trade Desk : Named a Best Medium Workplace by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE for the Third Year in a Row

Los Angeles - October 17, 2019 - Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), is proud to have been named to the 100 Best Medium Workplaces in 2019 by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work. This is the third consecutive year that The Trade Desk has been included on the annual ranking of top workplaces with 100 to 999 employees. The Trade Desk has previously been recognized by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE as a Best Workplace for diversity, women, millennials and parents as well as ranking #1 in New York and #2 among technology companies.

In Great Place to Work's survey of The Trade Desk, more than 95% of employees noted that people care about each other, are willing to give extra to get the job done, and agree that their workplace is great. This positive feedback reflects how the fast-growing company stays true to its mission of transforming media for the benefit of humankind and lives its core values of grit, generosity, agility, full-hearted, openness and vision. The Trade Desk nurtures these values through innovative programs, events, training and employee incentives. The company prioritizes attracting and retaining people who embody these attributes so that they can help build on what makes working at The Trade Desk so special as the company continues to grow.

'Being named a Best Workplace is so important to us, because it's recognition that comes straight from our employees,' said Vina Leite, Chief People Officer of The Trade Desk. 'While we've increased global headcount by about 27% this year, our commitment to our people and to our values-based culture remains strong.'

'Small and medium-sized businesses have a tremendous influence on the US economy and workforce,' said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. 'Organizations like The Trade Desk have found the key not only for winning top talent against their larger competitors, but also for playing a leadership role in creating great workplaces where everyone can succeed.'

The Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists are part of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To determine the 2019 Best Small & Medium Workplaces lists, Great Place to Work® analyzed survey feedback from more than 189,000 employees at organizations across all sectors of the economy.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visitthetradedesk.com or follow us onFacebook,Twitter,LinkedIn, andYouTube.

About the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists



Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.