Travelers : 2019 Travelers Championship Generates Approximately $2 Million for Charity

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that the 2019 Travelers Championship generated approximately $2 million for more than 150 charitable organizations. The tournament contributes 100% of its net proceeds to nonprofits, and since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007, the event has generated nearly $20 million for more than 750 local charities.

“The success of the Travelers Championship is a credit to the thousands of people who go above and beyond to make it a world-class event,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers. “We would like to thank everyone who made this year’s tournament possible –– the PGA TOUR, the players, the volunteers and, of course, the fans. Their efforts enabled us to generate substantial support for charity. On top of that, the entire community should be proud that the Travelers Championship generates about $70 million of economic activity each year for the state of Connecticut. Congratulations to our 2019 champion, Chez Reavie, for his impressive victory against the world’s best. We’re looking forward to making the 2020 Travelers Championship another memorable event.”

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, based in Ashford, Connecticut, was once again the tournament’s primary beneficiary. It provides a camp experience for children with serious illnesses. Camp, along with the other charities that benefit from the tournament, will receive its donation at a celebration later this year.

“We’re motivated to find new ways to make the event bigger and better each year so we can reach as many charities as possible,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “The entire community has embraced this event, and we’re proud of the efforts made by so many and appreciative of their support.”

The 2020 Travelers Championship will take place June 22–28 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

