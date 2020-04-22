Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Travelers Companies    TRV

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travelers Canada : Announces Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

Personal auto insurance customers will receive a 25 per cent credit on one month’s premium, expanding on the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts

Travelers Canada, the Canadian arm of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today announced it is giving its Canadian personal auto insurance customers a credit of 25 per cent on one month’s premium through its new Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program. The company will automatically credit customers’ accounts, providing them with prompt and much needed relief during this time. For most customers, processing of this credit is expected to start in May. Travelers Canada will continue to assess the program as more information comes to light about the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the driving environment and auto claims.

“We’ve seen fewer auto claims in April as Canadians continue to stay home during this challenging time, and we expect this to continue into May,” said Heather Masterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Canada. “Many are experiencing financial hardships, and we hope our new Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program provides some measure of relief. We have taken a number of steps to help customers, brokers and communities, and will continue to look for ways to support them.”

Separately, Travelers Canada is extending auto coverage for customers across the country whose temporary job responsibilities include using their personal vehicles to make food, grocery, pharmacy and medical supply deliveries.

The Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program adds to the company’s COVID-19 response initiatives. Among other things, Travelers is offering billing relief to customers, is accelerating compensation payments to eligible brokers and has pledged $5 million to assist families and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic across North America, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company also continues to work with individuals experiencing financial hardships to offer solutions based on their unique circumstances.

To learn more about Travelers Canada’s response to COVID-19, please visit TravelersCanada.ca.

About Travelers Canada

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately US$32 billion in 2019. The Travelers Insurance Company of Canada, Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company (Canada Branch) are the Canadian licensed insurers known as Travelers Canada. For more information, visit www.TravelersCanada.ca.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
12:23pTRAVELERS CANADA : Announces Stay-at-Home Auto Premium Credit Program
BU
09:03aTRAVELERS : to Reach Goal of Planting 1 Million Trees in Partnership With Americ..
BU
02:48aTravelers Takes Hit From Shutdowns -- WSJ
DJ
04/21Travelers Posts Lower Profit as Catastrophe Losses Rise--2nd Update
DJ
04/21Travelers Posts Lower Profit as Catastrophe Losses Rise--Update
DJ
04/21TRAVELERS : Posts Lower Profit as Catastrophe Losses Rise
DJ
04/21TRAVELERS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/21TRAVELERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
04/21TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
04/21TRAVELERS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income per Diluted Share of $2.33 and..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 283 M
EBIT 2020 3 473 M
Net income 2020 2 429 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,68x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,88x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 25 734 M
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 121,68  $
Last Close Price 101,78  $
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mojgan Lefebvre Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Herbert Heyman Vice Chairman
Janet M. Dolan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-25.68%25 734
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-10.99%31 669
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.26%31 392
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.79%15 674
SAMPO OYJ-35.57%15 130
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION-7.30%13 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group