Travelers : Cos.' Program Helps Employees Save for Retirement, Tackle Student Debt

By Stephen Nakrosis



The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) on Monday said employees will be offered a new benefit that will allow them to save for retirement while paying off student debt.

The insurer said student loan payments by eligible U.S. employees will qualify for The Travelers Paying It Forward Savings Program, which can increase the amount placed in a worker's 401(k) plan.

Travelers said it currently offers a "matching" retirement program for employee contributions to 401(k) accounts. Beginning in January of next year, when the new program takes effect, student loan payments also will be taken into account when determining the company's 401(k) contribution, the company said.

Travelers said each year it hires "thousands of employees under the age of 35, most of whom have college degrees and many of whom have advanced degrees."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com