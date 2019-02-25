Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Travelers Companies    TRV

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Travelers : Cos.' Program Helps Employees Save for Retirement, Tackle Student Debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:19pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) on Monday said employees will be offered a new benefit that will allow them to save for retirement while paying off student debt.

The insurer said student loan payments by eligible U.S. employees will qualify for The Travelers Paying It Forward Savings Program, which can increase the amount placed in a worker's 401(k) plan.

Travelers said it currently offers a "matching" retirement program for employee contributions to 401(k) accounts. Beginning in January of next year, when the new program takes effect, student loan payments also will be taken into account when determining the company's 401(k) contribution, the company said.

Travelers said each year it hires "thousands of employees under the age of 35, most of whom have college degrees and many of whom have advanced degrees."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
03:19pTRAVELERS : Cos.' Program Helps Employees Save for Retirement, Tackle Student De..
DJ
02:42pTRAVELERS : Announces Paying It Forward Savings Program to Help Employees Save f..
BU
07:51aTRAVELERS : Finds Over 70 Percent of Minneapolis-Area Drivers Surveyed Use Phone..
AQ
02/21TRAVELERS : Finds Over 70 Percent of Minneapolis-Area Drivers Surveyed Use Phone..
BU
02/14TRAVELERS : Offers Jewelry Insurance Through Wedding Protector Plan®
BU
02/14TRAVELERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/13TRAVELERS : Institute to Tackle Distracted Driving, Cybersecurity, Severe Weathe..
BU
02/05TRAVELERS : Provides Auto Insurance for Lexus Complete Lease Program
BU
01/30TRAVELERS : Europe Receives Approval for Dublin Subsidiary Ahead of Brexit
BU
01/29TRAVELERS : Selected by Independent Community Bankers of South Dakota as Preferr..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28 818 M
EBIT 2019 3 369 M
Net income 2019 2 893 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,80
P/E ratio 2020 11,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 34 509 M
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mojgan Lefebvre Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Herbert Heyman Vice Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kenneth M. Duberstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.41%34 509
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY-1.31%496 573
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.24%35 779
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION14.45%31 394
SAMPO9.01%26 298
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC8.35%17 939
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.