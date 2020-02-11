Travelers : Institute Celebrates 10th Anniversary by Ringing The Opening Bell® and Hosting Cybersecurity Symposium at New York Stock Exchange

The Travelers Institute, the public policy division of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), today will host a Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore® educational symposium in collaboration with the Partnership for New York City and Big I New York at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The event is intended to help businesses prepare for and respond to cyber threats and will include industry-leading cybersecurity professionals from Travelers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the NYSE and other organizations. Speakers will address the evolving cyber risks that companies face, particularly small and midsized businesses.

“Cyber threats to businesses are becoming increasingly common and complex, as cyber criminals continue to develop new ways to exploit and damage victims,” said Joan Woodward, Executive Vice President, Public Policy, Travelers, and President, Travelers Institute. “Our cyber symposium series aims to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity strategy and identify the most effective ways to reduce the risk.”

The 2019 Travelers Risk Index, a national survey of more than 1,000 business leaders, found that cyber risks were the top concern. In addition, while many of the survey respondents from small businesses reported feeling confident that their company has implemented cybersecurity best practices, only about one in four said they have a written business continuity plan or conducted a cyber assessment of vendors who have access to their data.

The symposium will take place in the NYSE Board Room. John Miller, Deputy Commissioner, Intelligence and Counterterrorism, New York City Police Department and Donna Gregory, Unit Chief, Internet Crime Complaint Center, FBI, will deliver keynote addresses. Also, Woodward will moderate a panel discussion with the following speakers on managing cyber threats:

Stephen Boyer, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, BitSight.

Ryan Loughlin, Partner, Mullen Coughlin.

Jerry Perullo, Chief Information Security Officer, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Edward Chang, Second Vice President, Cyber Risk Management, Bond & Specialty Insurance, Travelers.

“Cyber criminals are continuously changing their tactics and becoming more sophisticated in their attacks,” said Gregory. “If businesses are compromised, consumer privacy is often at risk. Today’s event will help bring attention to the latest threats and highlight the importance of cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes.”

Ahead of the symposium, the Travelers Institute will recognize its 10th anniversary by ringing The Opening Bell at the NYSE. Travelers established the Travelers Institute as a means of participating in the public policy dialogue on matters of interest to the property casualty insurance sector as well as the financial services industry more broadly. Over the past decade, the Travelers Institute has held hundreds of events in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, convening industry experts in each country to participate in campaigns that include:

Cyber: Prepare, Prevent, Mitigate, Restore® – Empowering organizations to tackle evolving cyber threats.

– Empowering organizations to tackle evolving cyber threats. Every Second Matters ℠ – Educating drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians about the importance of remaining alert and avoiding distractions.

– Educating drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians about the importance of remaining alert and avoiding distractions. Small Business – Big Opportunity® – Exploring solutions to everyday small business challenges.

– Exploring solutions to everyday small business challenges. Insuring Autonomy – Outlining how auto insurance can adapt to changing risks and autonomous vehicle technology.

– Outlining how auto insurance can adapt to changing risks and autonomous vehicle technology. Insurance Essentials: Your Questions Answered – Providing tools and resources to help customers make informed insurance decisions.

– Providing tools and resources to help customers make informed insurance decisions. Disaster Preparedness – Promoting resilient communities through preparation for and recovery from unexpected events.

– Promoting resilient communities through preparation for and recovery from unexpected events. Coastal Challenges – Addressing the availability and affordability of coastal wind insurance.

– Addressing the availability and affordability of coastal wind insurance. America’s Debt Crisis – Raising awareness about the national debt and its implications for the American opportunity.

Woodward added, “I’m grateful to be working with so many knowledgeable individuals and organizations to bring attention to such critical challenges facing our industry and the business community at large. We have addressed many meaningful issues in the past 10 years and will continue to drive important conversations about the risks that affect us all.”

