MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Travelers Companies    TRV

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/22 04:04:12 pm
149.71 USD   -0.35%
Wall Street set to open higher after robust Coca-Cola, United Tech earnings
RE
Travelers Posts Higher Profit on Lower Catastrophe Losses
DJ
07:21aTRAVELERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Travelers Posts Higher Profit on Lower Catastrophe Losses

0
07/23/2019 | 08:37am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Travelers Cos.' earnings rose in the latest quarter as the insurance company reported lower catastrophe losses and higher net investment income.

The New York-based company said Tuesday second-quarter profit was $557 million, or $2.10 a share, compared with $524 million, or $1.92 a share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, which includes investment income, rose to $7.83 billion from $7.48 billion.

Travelers, part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, is among the largest sellers of insurance to U.S. businesses and sells car and home insurance to individuals and families. It is one of the first big property-casualty insurers to report quarterly earnings, and its results are watched closely as a bellwether for others.

Core income was $537 million, or $2.02 a share, missing the $2.28 a share analysts polled by FactSet were looking for. In the year-earlier period, core income was $494 million, or $1.81 a share.

Core earnings are a closely watched metric because they exclude realized capital gains or losses on companies' investment portfolios as well as items that aren't considered recurring in nature.

Shares, which have gained about 21% over the past 12 months, fell 1.1% in premarket trading.

Pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $367 million during the quarter, compared with $488 million a year earlier.

"While catastrophe losses were lower than in the prior year quarter, all-in weather losses were modestly higher, due to higher non-catastrophe weather-related losses," Chief Executive Alan Schnitzer said.

Net premiums written, an important measure of revenue growth, rose 4% to $7.45 billion, ahead of the consensus forecast of $7.41 billion.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 27171.9 Delayed Quote.16.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.90% 7905.119269 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 8204.137338 Delayed Quote.22.78%
S&P 500 0.28% 2985.03 Delayed Quote.18.74%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES -0.35% 149.71 Delayed Quote.25.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 260 M
EBIT 2019 3 759 M
Net income 2019 3 003 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 39 115 M
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 150,89  $
Last Close Price 149,71  $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mojgan Lefebvre Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Herbert Heyman Vice Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kenneth M. Duberstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES25.45%39 115
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC10.62%37 481
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION22.49%33 714
SAMPO7.32%25 297
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC16.64%19 408
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION37.47%17 373
