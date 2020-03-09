Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Travelers Companies    TRV

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travelers : Schedules Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 09:05am EDT

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its first quarter 2020 results at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 21, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com or by dialing 844.895.1976 within the United States and 647.689.5389 outside the United States.

A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the investor section of the Travelers website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the conference call.

About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019. For more information, visit travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
09:05aTRAVELERS : Schedules Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
03/09THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05TRAVELERS : Expands Traverse Product to Texas
BU
03/02TRAVELERS : Institute to Host Technology, Innovation and Cybersecurity Symposium..
BU
02/24TRAVELERS : Recognized for Diverse and Inclusive Culture
BU
02/13TRAVELERS : Institute Launches 2020 Every Second Matters℠ Symposium Series..
BU
02/13TRAVELERS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/12Insurers Boost Rates for Businesses -- WSJ
DJ
02/11TRAVELERS : Institute Celebrates 10th Anniversary by Ringing The Opening Bell® a..
BU
02/11Insurers Drive Up Prices for U.S. Businesses
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 958 M
EBIT 2020 3 502 M
Net income 2020 2 668 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,01x
Capitalization 31 838 M
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 138,89  $
Last Close Price 124,84  $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mojgan Lefebvre EVP, Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William Herbert Heyman Vice Chairman
Janet M. Dolan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.84%31 838
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.31%35 543
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.72%33 954
SAMPO PLC-8.04%22 501
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.51%17 492
MARKEL CORPORATION6.45%16 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group