Travelers : Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its third quarter 2019 results at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 22, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com or by dialing 844.895.1976 within the United States and 647.689.5389 outside the United States.

A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the investor section of the Travelers website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the conference call.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $30 billion in 2018. For more information, visit travelers.com.

