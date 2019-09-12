Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Travelers Companies    TRV

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Travelers : Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its third quarter 2019 results at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 22, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com or by dialing 844.895.1976 within the United States and 647.689.5389 outside the United States.

A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the investor section of the Travelers website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website following the conference call.

About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $30 billion in 2018. For more information, visit travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
08:31aTRAVELERS : Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
09/09THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/03TRAVELERS : Chairman and CEO to Speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services ..
BU
08/15TRAVELERS : Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer
BU
08/08TRAVELERS : Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
BU
08/07TRAVELERS : Names Rowland, Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers
DJ
08/07TRAVELERS : Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Offic..
BU
07/31TRAVELERS : Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal®
BU
07/23Earnings and trade optimism push Wall St. toward record high
RE
07/23Travelers Posts Higher Profit on Lower Catastrophe Losses
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 196 M
EBIT 2019 3 756 M
Net income 2019 2 917 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,35x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 38 076 M
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 151,42  $
Last Close Price 146,23  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mojgan Lefebvre Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Herbert Heyman Vice Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kenneth M. Duberstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES22.40%38 076
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC11.83%37 945
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION27.90%34 944
SAMPO-0.96%23 230
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC14.86%18 923
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION43.99%18 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group