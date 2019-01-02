Travelers : to Become Exclusive Provider of U.S. Auto Insurance Claim Management for Lyft

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that, effective Feb. 1, 2019, it will become the exclusive provider of U.S. auto insurance claim services for Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the country.

“Lyft is a dynamic organization that’s at the forefront of the future of transportation,” said Nick Seminara, Travelers’ Executive Vice President of Claim Services. “Travelers’ investments in talent, technology and infrastructure enable us to deliver high-quality and customized claim services. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to deploy that in service of Lyft’s vision and its network of drivers, who complete over 10 million rides a week.”

“Beyond Travelers’ outstanding reputation for providing world-class claim services, we found their culture of innovation and commitment to their communities a natural fit for Lyft,” said Kate Sampson, Vice President of Risk Solutions at Lyft. “We’re confident in Travelers’ experience to efficiently and effectively manage auto claims so we can continue to empower our drivers to meet their goals and help deliver an exceptional experience for our riders.”

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.

