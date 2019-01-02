Log in
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES (TRV)
Travelers : to Become Exclusive Provider of U.S. Auto Insurance Claim Management for Lyft

01/02/2019

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that, effective Feb. 1, 2019, it will become the exclusive provider of U.S. auto insurance claim services for Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the country.

“Lyft is a dynamic organization that’s at the forefront of the future of transportation,” said Nick Seminara, Travelers’ Executive Vice President of Claim Services. “Travelers’ investments in talent, technology and infrastructure enable us to deliver high-quality and customized claim services. We’re pleased to have the opportunity to deploy that in service of Lyft’s vision and its network of drivers, who complete over 10 million rides a week.”

“Beyond Travelers’ outstanding reputation for providing world-class claim services, we found their culture of innovation and commitment to their communities a natural fit for Lyft,” said Kate Sampson, Vice President of Risk Solutions at Lyft. “We’re confident in Travelers’ experience to efficiently and effectively manage auto claims so we can continue to empower our drivers to meet their goals and help deliver an exceptional experience for our riders.”

About Travelers
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 27 751 M
EBIT 2018 3 350 M
Net income 2018 2 645 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 12,33
P/E ratio 2019 10,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 31 720 M
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mojgan Lefebvre Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William Herbert Heyman Vice Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Kenneth M. Duberstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-11.71%31 720
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY0.00%502 600
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC0.00%34 522
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION0.00%28 461
SAMPO OYJ0.00%24 457
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC0.00%17 023
