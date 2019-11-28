General Announcement::Press release - Investor Presentation November 2019

Log in
11/28/2019 | 04:38am EST
This presentation has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company s sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the Sponsor ) in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the SGX-ST ) Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This presentation has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this press release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this presentation.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Jennifer Tan, Associate Director, Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

Trendlines Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 09:37:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15,2 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,89x
Capitalization 46,4 M
Technical analysis trends THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,21  SGD
Last Close Price 0,09  SGD
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Todd Dollinger Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Steve Rhodes Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Haim Brosh CFO, Joint Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Zeev Bronfeld Non-Executive Director
Elka Nir Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TRENDLINES GROUP LTD.-2.17%46
OMNICOM GROUP9.16%17 260
WPP GROUP19.18%16 167
PUBLICIS GROUPE-21.03%10 297
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.14%8 650
JCDECAUX8.48%6 102
