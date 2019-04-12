Connections 2019: Dream It, Design It, Do It

Last week, I joined more than 4,200 HR professionals, thought leaders and business leaders in Las Vegas for an at-capacity Connections 2019. Our annual customer conference gets bigger and better each year, and I left Vegas inspired to 'Dream Big,' take risks, and continue striving for opportunities to put people first.

The jam-packed week featured more than 150 breakout sessions, an incredible live performance from Katy Perry, a community service project benefiting at-risk local children, and a full lineup of inspiring keynote presentations. There was plenty of learning, growing, and-of course-connecting.

New And Improved Product Offerings

Attendees also received an exclusive look at what's ahead in the world of work, as we unveiled our newest product and services offerings, along with an in-depth preview of our product roadmap. Ultimate Software's #1 priority has always been, and will always be, putting people first, and I'm proud that our technology continues to find innovative opportunities to help our customers do the same for their people.

Martin Hartshorne, our SVP of Product and Strategy, and I were honored to announce the upcoming release of new UltiPro® Giving, which will be included at no cost for all customers using UltiPro payroll. This is a 'uniquely Ultimate' feature that we've used internally for years, enabling employees to donate to philanthropic causes with a few simple clicks. HR departments establish and manage campaigns, notices are sent to employees via email, and funds are deposited directly from employee paychecks. All the altruism, none of the hassle.

We also announced two new HR Service Delivery products, Employee Case Management and Employee File Management. Both of these tools improve the employee experience by reducing administrative clutter, providing self-service and role-based access to relevant information, and empowering HR to provide more personalized and responsive support. More than one million employees are already using our HR Service Delivery tools to streamline their HR processes, and it's making an incredible difference for our customers' people and their businesses.

Finally, the latest edition of our mobile app is ready and available, offering a new look and feel and even greater functionality (including tablet support). It's so easy, a kid could use it.

Inspiring Keynote Presentations

Connections is an incredible opportunity for customers to learn how to get the most from their HCM technology investment and experience firsthand what we mean when we say our customers are 'Partners for Life.' This year, for the first time ever, Ultimate's Chief People Officer, Vivian Maza, joined our CEO and founder, Scott Scherr, onstage to share an intimate glimpse into our 29-year history, what we stand for, and who we are as a company. We believe in trust, community, equality, and taking care of one another-we believe in S.T.R.O.N.G. Core Values. We protect our house, and we treat our customers like family.

Viv's and Scott's presentations were both thought- and tear-provoking, and this theme continued through the remainder of the event. NBA legends Larry Bird and Magic Johnson took the stage to discuss their dreams, their journeys, and most importantly, their friendship. Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, urged attendees to truly listen to and engage with their people, while stressing the importance of addressing (and disposing of) unhealthy beliefs, biases, and fears to improve the workplace and breed organizational success. Finally, innovator and humanitarian Mick Ebeling, whose unbelievable inventions are reimagining what's possible and changing thousands of lives around the world, inspired and reminded everyone that anything is possible with a powerful dream, a powerful story, and powerful technology.

Unforgettable Entertainment

World-famous entertainment is another highlight of Connections, and this year was one for the books. DJ Cory Live, who regularly hosts international parties, Super Bowls, and American Idol tapings, performed beat-breaking sets on both Tuesday and Thursday night. And at our Customer Appreciation Party, pop superstar Katy Perry serenaded the crowd with a full set, backup singers, and her most beloved songs for an incredibly intimate, unforgettable performance.

If you missed this year's event, take a moment to learn more about our latest products, features, and enhancements with this interactive guide.

See you in 2020!