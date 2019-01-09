Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.    ULTI

THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. (ULTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The 80% Blind Spot: Are You Ignoring Most of Your Organization's Data?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:19am EST

Decision-makers love data.

In fact, in the sixth annual 'Big Data Executive Survey ' representing senior executives from 57 large corporations, 99% of responders reported transitioning to a more data-driven culture and a full 97.2% had invested in Big Data and AI initiatives. Yet only one-third considered themselves successful in developing a data-driven organization, a disconnect that's been apparent since the first survey in 2012. And while nearly half of 2018 respondents cited people challenges as their greatest barriers to becoming data-driven, I think there's another factor at play here: data variety.

All data are not created equal and most organizations are not even tapping into some of the most important data they have. Up until recently, organizations have primarily relied on structured data-i.e. highly organized data sets that are easy to analyze using predetermined parameters. Relational databases, spreadsheets, and clearly defined workforce trends like attrition are examples of structured data.

Unstructured data, however, does not follow a predefined data model and does not fit into relational databases. Think emails, videos, social media posts, and document copy. Due to its variability and lack of traditional organizational structure, unstructured data requires special software (and occasionally hardware) to organize, analyze, and understand it. As a result of these complications, it's been largely ignored by businesses.

Gartner researchers estimate that less than 20% of all enterprise data is structured. Can you imagine making crucial business decisions based on 1/5 of relevant information? If that thought gives you heart palpitations - it should. The sheer volume of unstructured data makes it a crucial player in long-term organizational strategy.

Unstructured data also provides rich, detailed, qualitative insight into what's truly happening within your organization. Consider traditional employee satisfaction surveys. On a scale of 1-5, how happy are you with your employee benefits? These surveys don't provide answers - they provide numbers. Which would you prefer: knowing that 67% of your employees are at least somewhat unhappy with their benefits program, or knowing that 35% of your people have a hard time meeting their deductibles and another 55% desperately want more PTO?

Open-ended questions let respondents talk about what truly matters to them, ultimately providing you with much more detailed and actionable insights. When you know exactly what's on your employee's minds, you can make strategic decisions to improve employee morale, retention, and performance.

In the past, unstructured data necessitated manually analyzing massive amounts of free-text data - a process that's both lengthy and expensive. But recent advances in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning are cutting through previous limitations and making unstructured insights available to business leaders instantaneously.

Perception by Ultimate Software was developed by computational linguistics researchers from Stanford University, leveraging data models that can both interpret and intimately understand human language. These paradigm-breaking models can accurately classify free text into more than 100 emotions and 140 different themes, including both workplace topics and performance competencies.

What's more, these models don't rely on static keywords, which can become clunky and ineffective when put to the 'natural language' test. Instead, Perception's statistical approach uses part-of-speech tagging, dependency parsing, and preprocessing to break text into coherent phrases. These templates are backed by years of linguistic research and can actually translate text into vectors, seamlessly identifying themes and emotions and applying machine learning to continuously improve.

The result? Organizations receive honest, detailed answers to their most crucial employee questions - learning what their people are saying as well as how they actually feel. These insights can be applied to holistically improve the employee experience as well as predict employee behaviors and workforce trends.

When you're finally able to analyze 100% of your workforce data, incredible things begin to happen.

You can take my word on this: employee surveys are just the beginning.

Disclaimer

The Ultimate Software Group Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 11:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROU
06:19aTHE 80% BLIND SPOT : Are You Ignoring Most of Your Organization's Data?
PU
01/03ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Partnering for a More Inclusive Tech Industry in 2019
PU
01/03ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter, Year-End 2018 ..
BU
201810 PLACES TO FIND US : Best of 2018 Edition — #12DaysofHCM
PU
2018NEW FOR 2019 : Announcing UltiPro Slack Integration — #12DaysofHCM
PU
2018ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : 3 Ways to Help Remote Workers Feel the Seasonal Spirit &mdas..
PU
2018ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : “Culture.” What's in a Word? — #12DaysofHC..
PU
2018ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Benefits Shopping Made Easy — #12DaysofHCM
PU
2018ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Dream Big at Connections — #12DaysofHCM
PU
2018ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : + PeopleDoc = A Very Happy Holiday Season — #12DaysofH..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 136 M
EBIT 2018 234 M
Net income 2018 67,1 M
Finance 2018 177 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 120,63
P/E ratio 2019 108,99
EV / Sales 2018 6,82x
EV / Sales 2019 5,56x
Capitalization 7 924 M
Chart THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 317 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott S. Scherr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Felicia Alvaro Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adam Rogers Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Marc D. Scherr Vice Chairman
James A. FitzPatrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.3.48%7 924
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.48%783 435
RED HAT-0.65%30 845
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.56%22 037
SPLUNK INC9.77%16 685
CITRIX SYSTEMS1.36%13 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.