Ultimate Software : Leading Healthcare Company Uses UltiPro to Overcome Industry’s Labor Challenges

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that American Vision Partners, one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive ophthalmic-management companies, is using UltiPro to compete successfully for top healthcare talent and boost employee retention.

American Vision Partners was founded in April 2017 with the merger of Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and Southwestern Eye Center. Together, the company operates more than 40 eyecare centers in Arizona and New Mexico, including 21 ambulatory surgical centers. Barnet Dulaney had been using UltiPro, and because of the company’s outstanding experience with the product and service, American Vision Partners chose UltiPro for its companywide HCM, going live to 1,100 employees in January 2018.

“UltiPro Recruiting has helped us reduce our applicant drop-off rate by almost 50% compared with our previous solution,” said Hayley Hawkins, People Services Manager at American Vision Partners. “UltiPro delivers an online experience that is smooth, mobile-optimized, and configurable—so we can keep applications the right length. Staffing shortages in the healthcare industry are made even more challenging by today’s hot job market, so UltiPro has proven its value by helping us recruit top doctors and staff.”

As American Vision Partners successfully attracts and hires qualified talent, People Services relies on UltiPro Onboarding to create a memorable first impression and experience that leads to long-term retention. According to Hawkins, the detailed turnover metrics People Services can pull from UltiPro show a significant increase in retention since the company’s deployment of UltiPro Onboarding.

“After launching the onboarding platform, we’ve experienced a 20% reduction in the number of employees who leave within six months of their hire date,” said Hawkins. “In combination with other retention initiatives, UltiPro Onboarding has enabled us to increase employee engagement early in their employment with personalized tools and resources that foster an immediate sense of connection to our organization.”

Hawkins notes that the company has set aggressive growth goals for the next three years, with plans to double in size. While UltiPro’s simplified talent acquisition process will help American Vision Partners recruit and retain the right people, Ultimate’s customer service is also playing a key role in People Service’s success.

“The people at Ultimate have a palpable passion and enthusiasm for their work,” Hawkins said. “When you talk to Ultimate on the phone or email a question, the customer service team is always happy to help you, even when the questions are repetitive. Their employees make me feel empowered to learn because I don’t fear making a mistake or being judged. The service team at Ultimate has been by far the best I’ve ever worked with.”

“UltiPro Recruiting and UltiPro Onboarding are powerful solutions that together can build applicant trust, focus on employee needs, and produce a lasting impact on business outcomes,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. “We are delighted to see American Vision Partners’ impressive results with UltiPro in just a short period of time, and believe this new entity has created a solid foundation for the company’s long-term growth.”

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with approximately 40 million people records in the Ultimate cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs approximately 4,700 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortune’s prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top. Also in 2018, PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50 Companies That Care list, and our Services organization was named #1 Customer Service Department of the Year by Customer Sales and Service World Awards. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has approximately 4,400 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/UltimateHCM

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005506/en/