Ultimate Software : Leading Healthcare Company Uses UltiPro to Overcome Industry’s Labor Challenges

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that American
Vision Partners, one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive
ophthalmic-management companies, is using UltiPro to compete
successfully for top healthcare talent and boost employee retention.
American Vision Partners was founded in April 2017 with the merger of
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center and Southwestern Eye Center. Together,
the company operates more than 40 eyecare centers in Arizona and New
Mexico, including 21 ambulatory surgical centers. Barnet Dulaney had
been using UltiPro, and because of the company’s outstanding experience
with the product and service, American Vision Partners chose UltiPro for
its companywide HCM, going live to 1,100 employees in January 2018.
“UltiPro Recruiting has helped us reduce our applicant drop-off rate by
almost 50% compared with our previous solution,” said Hayley Hawkins,
People Services Manager at American Vision Partners. “UltiPro delivers
an online experience that is smooth, mobile-optimized, and
configurable—so we can keep applications the right length. Staffing
shortages in the healthcare industry are made even more challenging by
today’s hot job market, so UltiPro has proven its value by helping us
recruit top doctors and staff.”
As American Vision Partners successfully attracts and hires qualified
talent, People Services relies on UltiPro Onboarding to create a
memorable first impression and experience that leads to long-term
retention. According to Hawkins, the detailed turnover metrics People
Services can pull from UltiPro show a significant increase in retention
since the company’s deployment of UltiPro Onboarding.
“After launching the onboarding platform, we’ve experienced a 20%
reduction in the number of employees who leave within six months of
their hire date,” said Hawkins. “In combination with other retention
initiatives, UltiPro Onboarding has enabled us to increase employee
engagement early in their employment with personalized tools and
resources that foster an immediate sense of connection to our
organization.”
Hawkins notes that the company has set aggressive growth goals for the
next three years, with plans to double in size. While UltiPro’s
simplified talent acquisition process will help American Vision Partners
recruit and retain the right people, Ultimate’s customer service is also
playing a key role in People Service’s success.
“The people at Ultimate have a palpable passion and enthusiasm for their
work,” Hawkins said. “When you talk to Ultimate on the phone or email a
question, the customer service team is always happy to help you, even
when the questions are repetitive. Their employees make me feel
empowered to learn because I don’t fear making a mistake or being
judged. The service team at Ultimate has been by far the best I’ve ever
worked with.”
“UltiPro Recruiting and UltiPro Onboarding are powerful solutions that
together can build applicant trust, focus on employee needs, and produce
a lasting impact on business outcomes,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales
officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. “We are delighted to see
American Vision Partners’ impressive results with UltiPro in just a
short period of time, and believe this new entity has created a solid
foundation for the company’s long-term growth.”
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with approximately 40 million people records in the Ultimate
cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time
management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery
solutions that connect people with the information they need to work
more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston,
Florida, and employs approximately 4,700 professionals. In 2018,
Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortune’s prestigious 100 Best Companies to
Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best
Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; and #1 on
its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at
the top. Also in 2018, PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50
Companies That Care list, and our Services organization was named #1 Customer
Service Department of the Year by Customer Sales and Service World
Awards. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most
Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has approximately 4,400
customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin’ Brands,
Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas
Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on
Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM
and on LinkedIn: http://linkd.in/UltimateHCM
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181019005506/en/