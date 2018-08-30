Ultimate Software : Leads Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix for Sixth Consecutive Year

Ultimate Software earns the top rating for product functionality

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that it is a Leader in the Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2018 for the sixth consecutive year, based on Nucleus’ evaluation criteria of product functionality and usability. Ultimate earned the top vendor rating for product functionality, and is one of the top two vendors for usability.

Nucleus Research is a respected, independent technology research firm focused on helping clients build the financially-focused business case for technology. The Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2018 is a comprehensive evaluation of 18 HCM solution providers.

“This report strongly validates our product-functionality leadership across the entire HCM market,” said Adam Rogers, chief technology officer at Ultimate. “We are transforming human resources with our people analytics, and driving HR innovation with investments in our AI technology platform, Xander. Our ‘People First’ approach to product design and services, and the feedback from our customer partners, are generating our momentum across key aspects of the user experience.”

Nucleus states in the report: “Leaders have set themselves apart by aggressively innovating in functionality around analytics and AI, real time prescriptive and predictive recommendations, and broad usability and accessibility.”

According to Nucleus, Ultimate continues to offer strong solutions for complex payroll, predictive analytics, people analytics, recruiting, and onboarding. Nucleus also notes that Ultimate’s customers can apply UltiPro’s predictive analytics to both retention and performance to help decrease turnover and increase productivity. Additionally, Nucleus highlights Ultimate’s prescriptive analytics including Leadership Actions and UltiPro Perception, which help managers “recognize, engage, and develop the potential of their employees.”

UltiPro unites all aspects of HR, payroll, and talent management in one comprehensive cloud solution that enables organizations to achieve a complete view of their workforce. UltiPro’s robust business intelligence tools take advantage of this single source of employee data to deliver the workforce insight needed to make smarter, more informed decisions. Key UltiPro functionality includes powerful payroll software that can handle the most complex pay calculations, recruiting and onboarding solutions that help companies find the right people and support their engagement from day one, time and workforce management, and a performance management solution that facilitates an understanding of employee competencies, identifies and reduces gaps, and supports planning for future workforce needs. Additionally, Ultimate’s advanced portfolio of artificial intelligence technologies, Xander, enables leaders to better understand employees through survey data, and use predictive analytics to provide actionable insights that improve talent decisions and boost employee performance.

