Ultimate Software : Leads Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix for Sixth Consecutive Year

08/30/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Ultimate Software earns the top rating for product functionality

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that it is a Leader in the Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2018 for the sixth consecutive year, based on Nucleus’ evaluation criteria of product functionality and usability. Ultimate earned the top vendor rating for product functionality, and is one of the top two vendors for usability.

Nucleus Research is a respected, independent technology research firm focused on helping clients build the financially-focused business case for technology. The Nucleus Research HCM Technology Value Matrix 2018 is a comprehensive evaluation of 18 HCM solution providers.

“This report strongly validates our product-functionality leadership across the entire HCM market,” said Adam Rogers, chief technology officer at Ultimate. “We are transforming human resources with our people analytics, and driving HR innovation with investments in our AI technology platform, Xander. Our ‘People First’ approach to product design and services, and the feedback from our customer partners, are generating our momentum across key aspects of the user experience.”

Nucleus states in the report: “Leaders have set themselves apart by aggressively innovating in functionality around analytics and AI, real time prescriptive and predictive recommendations, and broad usability and accessibility.”

According to Nucleus, Ultimate continues to offer strong solutions for complex payroll, predictive analytics, people analytics, recruiting, and onboarding. Nucleus also notes that Ultimate’s customers can apply UltiPro’s predictive analytics to both retention and performance to help decrease turnover and increase productivity. Additionally, Nucleus highlights Ultimate’s prescriptive analytics including Leadership Actions and UltiPro Perception, which help managers “recognize, engage, and develop the potential of their employees.”

UltiPro unites all aspects of HR, payroll, and talent management in one comprehensive cloud solution that enables organizations to achieve a complete view of their workforce. UltiPro’s robust business intelligence tools take advantage of this single source of employee data to deliver the workforce insight needed to make smarter, more informed decisions. Key UltiPro functionality includes powerful payroll software that can handle the most complex pay calculations, recruiting and onboarding solutions that help companies find the right people and support their engagement from day one, time and workforce management, and a performance management solution that facilitates an understanding of employee competencies, identifies and reduces gaps, and supports planning for future workforce needs. Additionally, Ultimate’s advanced portfolio of artificial intelligence technologies, Xander, enables leaders to better understand employees through survey data, and use predictive analytics to provide actionable insights that improve talent decisions and boost employee performance.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with approximately 40 million people records in the Ultimate cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs approximately 4,700 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortune’s prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top. Also in 2018, PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50 Companies That Care list, and our Services organization was named #1 Customer Service Department of the Year by Customer Sales and Service World Awards. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has approximately 4,400 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn


