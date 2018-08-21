Ultimate Software : Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises for Second Consecutive Year

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq:ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that it has
been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for
Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises for the second
consecutive year, based on Gartner’s evaluation criteria of ability to
execute and completeness of vision.
Gartner is the world’s leading research and advisory company, and the
Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a wide-angle view of the relative
positions of the market’s competitors. The criteria considered in this
evaluation include ability to execute (product or service, overall
viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record,
marketing execution, customer experience, and operations) and
completeness of vision (market understanding, marketing strategy, sales
strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry
strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy).
“UltiPro has been the backbone of our transformation to a
high-performance culture, driven by the solution’s people analytics and
talent management feature set that give our managers the information and
technology they need to be successful,” said Leslie Fisher, senior vice
president of human resources and training for Red Roof. “Ultimate’s
focus on people aligns with our vision of developing our employees
personally and professionally to raise engagement, and to boost each
individual’s contribution to our organization. Ultimate Software’s
commitment to developing solutions that elevate the entire employee
experience will enable us to sustain our leadership in our market.”
“We believe our recognition as a Leader in HCM Suites for Midmarket and
Large Enterprises is a strong validation of our market success and our
investments in innovative product and service offerings,” said Scott
Scherr, CEO, president, and founder of Ultimate. “We pride ourselves on
our ability to execute, and we feel that it is a key reason that our
customers derive value from their investment in UltiPro year after year.
In addition, we continue to develop products that solve our customers’
challenges and enable them to achieve their business goals. While our
‘People First’ philosophy is the force behind our successful
product design, it is also the bridge to trusted, lifelong partnerships
with our customers.”
Ultimate’s UltiPro cloud solution is built to help organizations achieve
better business results with its comprehensive HCM functionality that
includes everything from talent acquisition, to payroll, to time
management, to business intelligence and artificial intelligence
technologies. UltiPro enables executives to better understand employees,
predict behavior, and prescribe personalized recommendations to drive
change from all relevant HCM data.
Gartner states, “In recognition of the growing adoption of loosely
coupled HCM and financial applications, this Magic Quadrant focuses
solely on vendors that actively sell and develop cloud HCM suites on a
stand-alone basis to midmarket and large enterprises.”
1Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket
and Large Enterprises.” By Melanie Lougee, Ranadip Chandra, Ron
Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Sam Grinter, John
Kostoulas, Jason A. Cerrato, August 15, 2018.
Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in
its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with approximately 40 million people records in the Ultimate
cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time
management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery
solutions that connect people with the information they need to work
more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston,
Florida, and employs approximately 4,700 professionals. In 2018,
Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortune’s prestigious 100 Best Companies to
Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best
Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; and #1 on
its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at
the top. Also in 2018, PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50
Companies That Care list, and our Services organization was named #1 Customer
Service Department of the Year by Customer Sales and Service World
Awards. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most
Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has approximately 4,400
customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin’ Brands,
Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas
Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on
Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM
and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005404/en/