Ultimate Software : Ranked #8 on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2019 List

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that Fortune
and Great Place to Work have ranked Ultimate #8 on their 2019 list of
the 100 Best Companies to Work For. This marks Ultimate’s third
consecutive year to rank in the top 10 on the nationwide list, honoring
our commitment to providing an employee-centric workplace culture that
respects, values, and cares for all individuals.
“For 29 years, we’ve kept the main thing the main thing: putting people
first,” said Scott Scherr, CEO, president, and founder of Ultimate.
“We’re committed to taking care of our employees and their families.
We’re focused on creating the best HR solutions and services for our
customers. We’re dedicated to our communities through giving and
volunteering. Together, we’ve built an all-star team that sticks
together like family. Today, we’re stronger than we’ve ever been. Our
people—their talents and relentless drive—will continue to guide
Ultimate’s success, always moving forward.”
Committed to Caring for Employees and Their Families
Through a variety of companywide programs, comprehensive benefits, and
everyday perks, Ultimate’s leadership team encourages our people to
innovate and provides many opportunities for employees to develop their
careers, achieve their professional and personal goals, celebrate
individual and team accomplishments, grow as people, and serve their
local, national, and global communities.
Our extensive benefits package for all regular, full-time employees
includes:
-
100% employer-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision)
for employees and their families, including same-sex married
couples
-
This includes coverage for IVF treatments and transgender
reassignment
-
45% dollar-for-dollar match on all employee 401(k)
contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits
-
Unlimited PTO for salaried employees and at least 15 days per year for
hourly employees
-
Paid parental leave: maternity/adoption (10 weeks) and paternity (4
weeks), with up to $10,000 (per child) in financial assistance to
support employees who adopt children
-
3 paid service days per year for employees to volunteer and support
the charities and nonprofits of their choosing
Ultimate fosters career and personal growth through ongoing learning
opportunities, mentorship, and leadership-development programs.
Employees are also encouraged to join and participate in Ultimate’s
diverse Communities of Interest: PRIDEUS for LGBTQIA individuals; Women
in Leadership for women at all levels of the organization; UltiVETS for
veterans and active service members; UltiHOPE for cancer patients,
survivors, and caregivers; and our newest group, Women in Technology,
which promotes the importance of diversity and inclusion with a focus on
supporting women in tech roles. Additionally, Ultimate prioritizes
employees’ overall health with onsite wellness and exercise programs,
such as meditation, yoga, Pilates, Crossfit, hip-hop dance, boot camps,
acupuncture, stretching, and massages.
Putting People First Through Culture, Products, and Services
The 100 Best Companies to Work For ranking follows more than 35
awards and honors Ultimate has received over the past 12 months, each
recognizing our “People First” approach to workplace culture, HR
technology, and personalized customer service. This includes ranking #1
on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology list, in the “Large
Companies” category, for the fourth year in a row; #1 on Fortune’s 100
Best Workplaces for Women and 100 Best Workplaces for
Millennials lists; #3 on People magazine’s 50 Companies That Care
list; #1 on Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT list for
midsize companies, for the second consecutive year; and being named the
#1 Customer Service Department of the Year for organizations with
more than 2,500 employees by Customer Sales and Service World
Awards. Additionally, Ultimate’s cloud HCM suite, UltiPro, received
several awards for product innovation in HR and payroll solutions, as
well as employee survey and sentiment analysis, and HR analytics for
Xander, our advanced portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) and
machine-learning technologies.
In determining this year’s rankings on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies
to Work For list, Great Place to Work analyzed survey feedback from
employees across the United States, representing companies with 1,000 or
more employees, in diverse industries. Respondents rated their
respective workplace cultures on more than 60 elements, such as trust in
managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie, and innovation. Results
accounted for the experiences of all employees—including women, people
of color, LGBT individuals, and employees with disabilities. As part of
its comprehensive ranking process, Great Place to Work also evaluated
companies on over 200 data points detailing each company’s HR programs
and practices. Companies’ total scores and final rankings were based on
three-parts employee survey results and one-part Great Place to Work’s
evaluation of company programs.
“The 2019 100 Best are the leaders in creating the most
innovative workplaces built on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of
Great Place to Work. “Employees at these organizations feel valued,
respected, and heard, and are inspired to be their best selves because
of the commitment these winning companies have made to creating a great
workplace for all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for
the company.”
About Great Place to Work
Great
Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm
that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on
workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising,
its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access
to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust,
high-performance culture.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based human
capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 48
million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers
HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR
service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered
in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,100 professionals. In 2019,
Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #1 on their Best
Workplaces in Technology list, in the “Large Companies” category,
Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to top the list. In 2018, Fortune
ranked Ultimate #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Women list
and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our
second year at the top. Customer Sales and Service World Awards also
recognized Ultimate’s Services team as the #1 Customer Service
Department of the Year in 2018 for companies with 2,500 employees or
larger across diverse industries. Ultimate has more than 5,600 customers
worldwide, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding
America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation
of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services can be
found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
