Ultimate Software : Ranked #8 on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2019 List

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that Fortune and Great Place to Work have ranked Ultimate #8 on their 2019 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. This marks Ultimate’s third consecutive year to rank in the top 10 on the nationwide list, honoring our commitment to providing an employee-centric workplace culture that respects, values, and cares for all individuals.

“For 29 years, we’ve kept the main thing the main thing: putting people first,” said Scott Scherr, CEO, president, and founder of Ultimate. “We’re committed to taking care of our employees and their families. We’re focused on creating the best HR solutions and services for our customers. We’re dedicated to our communities through giving and volunteering. Together, we’ve built an all-star team that sticks together like family. Today, we’re stronger than we’ve ever been. Our people—their talents and relentless drive—will continue to guide Ultimate’s success, always moving forward.”

Committed to Caring for Employees and Their Families

Through a variety of companywide programs, comprehensive benefits, and everyday perks, Ultimate’s leadership team encourages our people to innovate and provides many opportunities for employees to develop their careers, achieve their professional and personal goals, celebrate individual and team accomplishments, grow as people, and serve their local, national, and global communities.

Our extensive benefits package for all regular, full-time employees includes:

100% employer-paid healthcare premiums (medical, dental, and vision) for employees and their families, including same-sex married couples This includes coverage for IVF treatments and transgender reassignment

their families, including same-sex married couples 45% dollar-for-dollar match on all employee 401(k) contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits

match on all employee 401(k) contributions, with no cap, up to federal limits Unlimited PTO for salaried employees and at least 15 days per year for hourly employees

Paid parental leave: maternity/adoption (10 weeks) and paternity (4 weeks), with up to $10,000 (per child) in financial assistance to support employees who adopt children

3 paid service days per year for employees to volunteer and support the charities and nonprofits of their choosing

Ultimate fosters career and personal growth through ongoing learning opportunities, mentorship, and leadership-development programs. Employees are also encouraged to join and participate in Ultimate’s diverse Communities of Interest: PRIDEUS for LGBTQIA individuals; Women in Leadership for women at all levels of the organization; UltiVETS for veterans and active service members; UltiHOPE for cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers; and our newest group, Women in Technology, which promotes the importance of diversity and inclusion with a focus on supporting women in tech roles. Additionally, Ultimate prioritizes employees’ overall health with onsite wellness and exercise programs, such as meditation, yoga, Pilates, Crossfit, hip-hop dance, boot camps, acupuncture, stretching, and massages.

Putting People First Through Culture, Products, and Services

The 100 Best Companies to Work For ranking follows more than 35 awards and honors Ultimate has received over the past 12 months, each recognizing our “People First” approach to workplace culture, HR technology, and personalized customer service. This includes ranking #1 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology list, in the “Large Companies” category, for the fourth year in a row; #1 on Fortune’s 100 Best Workplaces for Women and 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials lists; #3 on People magazine’s 50 Companies That Care list; #1 on Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT list for midsize companies, for the second consecutive year; and being named the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year for organizations with more than 2,500 employees by Customer Sales and Service World Awards. Additionally, Ultimate’s cloud HCM suite, UltiPro, received several awards for product innovation in HR and payroll solutions, as well as employee survey and sentiment analysis, and HR analytics for Xander, our advanced portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies.

In determining this year’s rankings on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Great Place to Work analyzed survey feedback from employees across the United States, representing companies with 1,000 or more employees, in diverse industries. Respondents rated their respective workplace cultures on more than 60 elements, such as trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie, and innovation. Results accounted for the experiences of all employees—including women, people of color, LGBT individuals, and employees with disabilities. As part of its comprehensive ranking process, Great Place to Work also evaluated companies on over 200 data points detailing each company’s HR programs and practices. Companies’ total scores and final rankings were based on three-parts employee survey results and one-part Great Place to Work’s evaluation of company programs.

“The 2019 100 Best are the leaders in creating the most innovative workplaces built on trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Employees at these organizations feel valued, respected, and heard, and are inspired to be their best selves because of the commitment these winning companies have made to creating a great workplace for all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the company.”

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 48 million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,100 professionals. In 2019, Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #1 on their Best Workplaces in Technology list, in the “Large Companies” category, Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to top the list. In 2018, Fortune ranked Ultimate #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Women list and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top. Customer Sales and Service World Awards also recognized Ultimate’s Services team as the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in 2018 for companies with 2,500 employees or larger across diverse industries. Ultimate has more than 5,600 customers worldwide, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

