Ultimate Software : Reports Full Year and Q4 2018 Financial Results
0
02/04/2019 | 04:02pm EST
Record 2018 Recurring Revenues of $997.1 million, Up by 24%
Record 2018 Total Revenues of $1.14 billion, Up by 21%
Record Q4 Recurring Revenues of $266.4 million, Up by 24%
Record Q4 Total Revenues of $304.8 million, Up by 21%
Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today our financial
results for the year ended and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, Ultimate reported recurring
revenues of $997.1 million, a 24% increase, and total revenues of $1.14
billion, a 21% increase, both compared with 2017. Our GAAP net income
for the full year of 2018 was $65.1 million, or $2.06 per diluted share,
as compared with GAAP net income of $14.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted
share, for 2017. Net income for the full year of 2017 was $22.9 million,
or $0.74 per diluted share, excluding the impact due to the enactment of
the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “Tax Act”) of $8.8 million.
Non-GAAP net income for 2018 was $186.2 million, or $5.90 per diluted
share, as compared with non-GAAP net income for 2017 of $118.1 million,
or $3.84 per diluted share.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, Ultimate reported recurring
revenues of $266.4 million, a 24% increase, and total revenues of $304.8
million, a 21% increase, both compared with 2017’s fourth quarter. Our
GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $13.4 million, or
$0.42 per diluted share, as compared with GAAP net loss of $(2.1)
million, or $(0.07) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. GAAP net
income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $6.7 million, or $0.22 per
diluted share, excluding the impact of the Tax Act of $8.8 million.
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $62.4 million, or
$1.95 per diluted share, as compared with non-GAAP net income for 2017’s
fourth quarter of $34.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share. For further
discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures, see “Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Information” below.
“In 2018, we achieved our Fifth Championship, delivering more than $1
billion in total annual revenues, and we are now focused on our Sixth
Championship of $2 billion in 2021. Our customer base has grown to more
than 5,600 organizations, and the number of people records in our
Ultimate cloud has expanded to more than 48 million. Our customer
retention rate remained consistent at approximately 96% on a
year-over-year basis in 2018,” said Scott Scherr, founder, president,
and CEO.
“Last month, Fortune and its partner, Great Place to
Work, honored Ultimate by ranking us #1 on their list of 50
Best Workplaces in Technology, in the ‘Large Companies’ category.
This marks our fourth consecutive year to top this list, and again we
thank our people for making this recognition possible. They make our
exceptional culture of trust, inclusion, caring, and innovating a
day-to-day reality,” added Scherr.
Business Highlights
All events or awards listed below took place in 2018, unless otherwise
noted:
Ultimate executed on our global strategy by acquiring PeopleDoc—a
pioneer in cloud-based HR service delivery with offices in England,
France, Germany, and the United States. The addition of the PeopleDoc
HR service delivery platform furthers our mission to enhance our
customers’ employee experience by offering new, person-centric
features, such as an online employee-help center, HR case management,
and employee file management.
Gartner named Ultimate a “Leader” in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for
HCM Suites for both Midmarket and Larger Enterprises based on its
criteria for ability to execute and completeness of vision.
Nucleus Research recognized Ultimate as a “Leader” in its HCM Value
Matrix, for the fourth consecutive year, and awarded Ultimate the
top rating for product functionality.
Human Resource Executive magazine identified our AI platform, Xander,
as one of the Top HR Products of 2018.
Customer Sales and Service World Awards named our services team the #1 Customer
Service Department of the Year for organizations with 2,500
employees or more, across diverse industries.
For culture, Fortune magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its highly
respected 100 Best Companies to Work For list.
And also for culture, Ultimate was ranked #4 on Fortune and Great
Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents and #5 on
their Best Workplaces for Diversity lists.
Financial Highlights
Recurring revenues from our cloud offering grew by 24% for the fourth
quarter of 2018 and by 24% for the 2018 year—both as compared with the
same periods in 2017. Recurring revenues were 87% of total revenues
for the 2018 year, as compared with 85% of total revenues for the 2017
year.
Ultimate’s total revenues for 2018’s fourth quarter increased by 21%
versus those for 2017’s fourth quarter, and Ultimate’s total revenues
for 2018 increased by 21%, compared with those for 2017.
Ultimate’s annualized retention rate, on a rolling 12-month basis, was
approximately 96% for our recurring-revenue cloud customer base as of
December 31, 2018.
Cash flows from operating activities for the 12 months ended December
31, 2018, were $223.9 million, compared with $214.0 million for the
same period of 2017. Our operating cash flow margin for the 12 months
ended December 31, 2018, was 19.6%, compared with 22.7% for the same
period of 2017. Ultimate’s 2018 cash flow results for both the fourth
quarter and for the year include the impact of the PeopleDoc
acquisition that closed in late July 2018.
Free cash flows were $143.8 million for the 12 months ended December
31, 2018, compared with $136.4 million for the same period of 2017.
Our free cash flow margins were 12.6% for the 12 months ended December
31, 2018, compared with 14.5% for the same period of 2017.
Stock Repurchases
The combination of cash, cash equivalents, and corporate marketable
securities was $162.0 million as of December 31, 2018, compared with
$165.1 million as of December 31, 2017.
During the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, we used $64.8 million to
acquire 276,708 shares of our common stock, $0.01 par value common stock
(“Common Stock”) to settle employees’ tax withholding obligations
associated with their restricted stock that vested during the period. We
have 1,342,005 shares available for repurchase under our Stock
Repurchase Plan.
Subsequent Event
On February 4, 2019, the Company announced that it has entered into a
definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by
Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at
an aggregate value of approximately $11 billion. Under the terms of the
merger agreement, the Company’s stockholders will receive $331.50 per
share in cash upon the closing of the transaction. The obligation of the
parties to complete the merger is subject to customary closing
conditions, including, among others, approval by the Company’s
stockholders and regulatory approvals. The merger is currently expected
to close in the second quarter of 2019.
Earnings Conference Call
As a result of the proposed merger, the Company will not host an
earnings conference call or provide financial guidance.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements
within the meaning provided under the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of
the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause Ultimate’s actual results to differ
materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking
statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with
fluctuations in Ultimate’s quarterly operating results, concentration of
Ultimate’s product offerings, development risks involved with new
products and technologies, competition, contract renewals with business
partners, compliance by our customers with the terms of their contracts
with us, and other factors disclosed in Ultimate’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultimate undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
solutions, with more than 48 million people records in the Ultimate
cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, and time
and labor management as well as HR service delivery solutions that
connect people with the information they need to work more effectively.
Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and
employs more than 5,100 professionals. In 2019, Fortune magazine and
Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #1 on their Best Workplaces
in Technology list, in the “Large Companies” category, Ultimate’s
fourth consecutive year to top the list. In 2018, Fortune ranked
Ultimate #3 on its prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list,
our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its 100 Best
Workplaces for Women list; and #1 on its Best
Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top. Customer
Sales and Service World Awards recognized Ultimate’s Services team as
the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in 2018for
companies with 2,500 employees or larger across diverse industries, and
the National Customer Service Association named Ultimate its Service
Organization of the Year in the “Large Business” category in 2017.
Ultimate has more than 5,600 customers worldwide including Bloomin’
Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY,
Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on
Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Recurring
$
266,443
$
214,112
$
997,068
$
802,300
Services
38,359
37,319
143,478
138,429
Total revenues
304,802
251,431
1,140,546
940,729
Cost of revenues:
Recurring
72,434
55,394
273,165
210,560
Services
40,141
35,659
158,569
143,140
Total cost of revenues
112,575
91,053
431,734
353,700
Gross profit
192,227
160,378
708,812
587,029
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
75,812
68,339
285,293
269,781
Research and development
55,588
41,013
203,729
150,583
General and administrative
37,939
30,983
139,192
122,119
Total operating expenses
169,339
140,335
628,214
542,483
Operating income
22,888
20,043
80,598
44,546
Other income (expense):
Interest expense and other, net
(128
)
(129
)
(693
)
(813
)
Other income, net
924
34
3,456
397
Total other income (expense), net
796
(95
)
2,763
(416
)
Income before income taxes
23,684
19,948
83,361
44,130
Provision for income taxes
(10,303
)
(22,005
)
(18,221
)
(30,075
)
Net income
$
13,381
$
(2,057
)
$
65,140
$
14,055
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.43
$
(0.07
)
$
2.11
$
0.47
Diluted
$
0.42
$
(0.07
)
$
2.06
$
0.46
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
31,304
30,021
30,854
29,791
Diluted
31,976
30,021
31,578
30,799
Stock-based Compensation, Amortization of
Acquired Intangibles, Transaction Costs Related to Business
Combinations, and Provisions related to the enactment of the Tax Act
The following table sets forth the stock-based compensation expense
resulting from stock-based arrangements (excluding the income tax
effect, or “gross”), the amortization of acquired intangibles,
transaction costs related to business combinations, and the increase in
our provision for income taxes resulting from the reduction of net
deferred tax assets in association with the enactment of the Tax Act
that are recorded in Ultimate’s unaudited condensed consolidated
statements of income for the periods indicated and are included within
the Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures in this press release (in thousands):
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Stock-based compensation expense:
Cost of recurring revenues
$
4,489
$
3,062
$
16,087
$
11,931
Cost of services revenues
2,357
1,975
9,472
7,909
Sales and marketing
18,774
18,322
71,641
75,428
Research and development
4,333
3,022
16,275
12,026
General and administrative
6,344
8,888
26,878
39,133
Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense
$
36,297
$
35,269
$
140,353
$
146,427
Amortization of acquired intangibles:
General and administrative
$
4,856
$
785
$
10,107
$
3,129
Total amortization of acquired intangibles
$
4,856
$
785
$
10,107
$
3,129
Transaction costs related to business combinations:
General and administrative
$
90
$
—
$
3,059
$
—
Total transaction costs related to business combinations
$
90
$
—
$
3,059
$
—
Provision for Income Taxes
Provision for income taxes, related to the Tax Act
$
—
$
8,800
$
—
$
8,800
Total provision for income taxes
$
—
$
8,800
$
—
$
8,800
Stock-based compensation expense associated with modifications and
terminations made to the Company’s change-in-control plans in March
2015, February 2016 and February 2017, is shown in the table below (in
thousands). As previously disclosed, these changes were made to better
align management's incentives with long-term value creation for our
shareholders. As part of the modifications in connection with the
terminations of the change-in-control plans, time-based restricted stock
awards (vesting over three years) were granted to certain senior
officers in March 2015, February 2016 and February 2017.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Stock-based compensation expense:
Stock-based compensation expense
$
25,884
$
18,239
$
96,018
81,468
Stock-based compensation expense related to CIC Modifications
10,413
17,030
44,335
64,959
Total non-cash stock-based compensation expense
$
36,297
$
35,269
$
140,353
$
146,427
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
As of December 31,
As of December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
151,247
$
155,685
Investments in marketable securities
10,741
9,434
Accounts receivable, net
238,768
190,989
Deferred contract costs, prepaid expenses and other current assets
90,761
71,602
Total current assets before funds held for customers
491,517
427,710
Funds held for customers
618,206
563,062
Total current assets
1,109,723
990,772
Property and equipment, net
302,939
243,664
Goodwill
219,904
35,808
Intangible assets, net
144,411
20,862
Deferred contract costs and other assets, net
129,108
53,409
Deferred tax assets, net
14,632
32,696
Total assets
$
1,920,717
$
1,377,211
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
16,058
$
16,099
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
154,383
60,394
Deferred revenue
238,940
197,088
Capital lease obligations
6,303
5,474
Total current liabilities before customer funds obligations
415,684
279,055
Customer funds obligations
619,230
564,031
Total current liabilities
1,034,914
843,086
Deferred revenue
1,009
1,773
Deferred rent
8,471
5,349
Capital lease obligations
5,739
4,477
Other long-term liabilities
500
4,250
Deferred income tax liability
25,105
251
Total liabilities
1,075,738
859,186
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred Stock, $.01 par value
—
—
Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock, $.01 par value
—
—
Common Stock, $.01 par value
360
348
Additional paid-in capital
863,030
609,160
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,574
)
(5,912
)
Accumulated earnings
207,522
125,788
1,056,338
729,384
Treasury stock, at cost
(211,359
)
(211,359
)
Total stockholders’ equity
844,979
518,025
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,920,717
$
1,377,211
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
65,140
$
14,055
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
49,217
34,055
Provision for doubtful accounts
7,855
5,727
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
140,353
146,427
Income taxes
16,131
28,607
Net amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on
available-for-sale securities
(666
)
308
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business
combinations:
Accounts receivable
(48,231
)
(34,476
)
Deferred contract costs, prepaid expenses and other current assets
(37,515
)
(9,704
)
Deferred contract costs and other assets
(27,495
)
(5,977
)
Accounts payable
(5,136
)
2,580
Accrued expenses, other liabilities and deferred rent
31,633
7,498
Deferred revenue
32,585
24,885
Net cash provided by operating activities
223,871
213,985
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(80,062
)
(77,594
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(279,926
)
(168,006
)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
204,140
121,857
Payments for acquisitions, net
(74,420
)
(1,000
)
Net change in money market securities and other cash equivalents
held to satisfy customer funds obligations
20,370
(37,959
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(209,898
)
(162,702
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from issuances of Common Stock
3,323
6,565
Shares acquired to settle employee tax withholding liabilities
(64,806
)
(68,034
)
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
(5,422
)
(6,340
)
Payments of other long-term liabilities
(3,750
)
—
Net change in customer funds obligations
55,200
97,608
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(15,455
)
29,799
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2,956
)
830
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(4,438
)
81,912
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
155,685
73,773
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
151,247
$
155,685
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
596
$
498
Cash paid for taxes
$
7,581
$
2,192
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Capital lease obligations to acquire new equipment
$
9,091
$
7,250
Stock consideration recorded for business combination
$
172,166
$
—
Stock based compensation for capitalized software
$
3,533
$
4,003
Software agreement
$
—
$
6,500
Deferred cash consideration recorded for acquisitions
$
49,335
$
—
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Non-GAAP operating income, as a % of total revenues
reconciliation:
Operating income
$
22,888
$
20,043
$
80,598
$
44,546
Operating income, as a % of total revenues
7.5%
8.0%
7.1%
4.7%
Add back:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
36,297
35,269
140,353
146,427
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,856
785
10,107
3,129
Transaction costs related to business combinations
90
—
3,059
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$
64,131
$
56,097
$
234,117
$
194,102
Non-GAAP operating income, as a % of total revenues
21.0%
22.3%
20.5%
20.6%
Non-GAAP net income reconciliation:
Net income
$
13,381
$
(2,057)
$
65,140
$
14,055
Add back:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
36,297
35,269
140,353
146,427
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,856
785
10,107
3,129
Transaction costs related to business combinations
90
—
3,059
—
Income tax effect of above items
7,768
(8,635)
(32,460)
(54,263)
Provision for income taxes, related to the Tax Act
—
8,800
—
8,800
Non-GAAP net income
$
62,392
$
34,162
$
186,199
$
118,148
Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share, reconciliation: (1)
Net income, per diluted share
$
0.42
$
(0.07)
$
2.06
$
0.46
Add back:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
1.14
1.15
4.44
4.75
Non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.15
0.03
0.32
0.10
Transaction costs related to business combinations
—
—
0.10
—
Income tax effect of above items
0.24
(0.28)
(1.02)
(1.76)
Provision for income taxes, related to the Tax Act
—
0.28
—
0.29
Non-GAAP net income, per diluted share
$
1.95
$
1.11
$
5.90
$
3.84
Shares used in calculation of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
31,304
30,021
30,854
29,791
Diluted
31,976
30,892
31,578
30,799
_________________________
(1) The non-GAAP net income per diluted share reconciliation is
calculated on a diluted weighted average share basis for GAAP net income
periods.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that
non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to
management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends
relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
Management uses these non-GAAP results to compare our performance to
that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining
executive incentive compensation, and for budget and planning purposes.
These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for
management and in quarterly financial reports presented to our Board of
Directors. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial
measures used by other companies.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as an
alternative to such measures determined in accordance with generally
accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The
principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they
exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded.
In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect
the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses are excluded
from the non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, we present our non-GAAP financial
measures in connection with our GAAP results. We strongly urge investors
and potential investors in our securities to review the reconciliation
of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial
measures that are included in this press release (under the caption
“Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP
Financial Measures”) and not to rely on any single financial measure to
evaluate our business.
We present the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press
release: non-GAAP operating income, as a percentage of total revenues
(or non-GAAP operating margin), non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net
income, per diluted share. We exclude the following items from these
non-GAAP financial measures as appropriate:
Stock-based compensation expense. Our non-GAAP financial measures
exclude stock-based compensation expense, which consists of expenses for
stock-based arrangements recorded in accordance with Accounting
Standards Codification 718, “Compensation – Stock Compensation.” For the
three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, stock-based
compensation expense was $36.3 million and $140.4 million, respectively,
on a pre-tax basis. For the three and twelve months ended December 31,
2017, stock-based compensation expense was $35.3 million and $146.4
million, respectively, on a pre-tax basis. Stock-based compensation
expense is excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures because it is a
non-cash expense that we do not consider part of ongoing operations when
assessing our financial performance. We believe that such exclusion
facilitates the comparison of results of ongoing operations for current
and future periods with such results from past periods. For GAAP net
income periods, non-GAAP reconciliations are calculated on a diluted
weighted average share basis.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets. In accordance with
GAAP, operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangible
assets over the estimated useful lives of such assets. For the three and
twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the amortization of acquired
intangible assets was $4.9 million and $10.1 million, respectively. For
the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the amortization of
acquired intangible assets was $0.8 million and $3.1 million,
respectively. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded
from our non-GAAP financial measures because it is a non-cash expense
that we do not consider part of ongoing operations when assessing our
financial performance. We believe that such exclusion facilitates
comparisons to our historical operating results and to the results of
other companies in the same industry, which have their own unique
acquisition histories.
Transaction costs related to business combinations. In accordance
with GAAP, operating expenses include transaction costs for third-party
professional services received in connection with business combinations.
As we do not acquire or dispose of businesses on a predictable basis,
the terms of each business combination are unique and can vary
significantly from other business combinations. Significant expenses can
be incurred in connection with a business combination that we would not
have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as part of our
continuing operations. For the three and twelve months ended December
31, 2018, the transaction costs incurred related to business
combinations was $0.1 million and $3.1 million, respectively. There were
no transaction costs incurred related to business combinations for the
three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Transaction costs
related to business combinations are excluded from Ultimate's non-GAAP
financial measures because it is an expense that Ultimate does not
consider part of ongoing operations when assessing our financial
performance. Ultimate believes that such exclusion facilitates
comparisons to our historical operating results and to the results of
other companies in the same industry, which have their own unique
business combination histories.