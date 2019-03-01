Ultimate Software : Saying “Thank You” on Employee Appreciation Day

Today is Employee Appreciation Day, one of my favorite days of the year. It's a chance for me-and Ultimate Software's entire leadership team-to take a moment and express our gratitude for being part of the best company in the world. For being able to wake up, go to work, and spend quality time with our best friends and extended family.

It's a time to personally, and publicly, say 'Thank You' to the more than 5,100 people across the globe who focus every day on making Ultimate the best. Quite honestly, it's really just like any other Friday of the year. Because, at Ultimate, every day is Employee Appreciation Day.

The day we started Ultimate back in 1990, we made a commitment. We made a promise to ourselves, and to any others who would join our family, that we would always put people first. We would respect and value all people as individuals, and we would take care of our employees no matter what obstacles we might face along our journey.

Back then, we didn't have a whole lot. Four dedicated people, a couple of donated cubicles, a business plan, and our 'People First' vision.

Our word meant everything. We survived on trust. And we trusted one another to deliver on our promise.

Soon, we released the HR/payroll software that would ultimately become UltiPro®, providing technology that would enable other organizations to deliver on the personal promises they made to their own people. We built UltiPro to help companies everywhere simplify life at work, and to improve the employee experience for all people.

At the same time, within Ultimate, we continued to honor our commitment to our people. As more and more employees joined our family, we didn't scale back our benefits. We added more. As challenging times impacted our company, we increased our level of care to better shield our employees from the effects. We adapted to constant changes in our industry and society. We drew on our individual strengths, and we became stronger as one family.

We've come a long way. We're now a global provider of HR, payroll, talent, time, labor, employee survey, sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions. We have offices in over 25 locations, and thousands of dedicated people serving thousands of customers, across the globe.

And so, together, we say 'Thank You' to all the people who've believed in us, who've trusted us, and who've stuck with us. You're the reason we started Ultimate 29 years ago, and you're the reason we're still here today.

You keep Ultimate S.T.R.O.N.G. We appreciate each and every one of you.

Today, and every day.