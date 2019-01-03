Log in
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. (ULTI)
Ultimate Software : Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter, Year-End 2018 Financial Results

01/03/2019

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, will be hosting a conference call on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2018.

Forward-looking information about future company performance may be discussed during the teleconference call. This call is open to the public and will be hosted by Scott Scherr, CEO, president, and founder, and Felicia Alvaro, CFO, executive vice president, and treasurer. The call will be audiocast live at www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/38217.

Participants should access this site 10 minutes before the start of the call. Windows Media Player software is required to listen and can be downloaded from the site. The call will be available for replay at the same Web address at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on the day of the call.

Ultimate’s press release for our 2018 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on February 5, 2019, on our website at www.ultimatesoftware.com/PR/Financial-Releases.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions, with more than 40 million people records in the Ultimate cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers HR, payroll, talent, time management, employee sentiment analysis, and HR service delivery solutions that connect people with the information they need to work more effectively. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs approximately 5,000 professionals. In 2018, Ultimate ranked #3 on Fortune’s prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its Best Workplaces in Technology list for the third year in a row; #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top; and #1 on its 100 Best Workplaces for Women list. Also in 2018, Customer Sales and Service World Awards identified Ultimate as having the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year, and PEOPLE magazine ranked Ultimate #3 on its 50 Companies That Care list. In 2017, Forbes ranked Ultimate #7 on its list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies. Ultimate has approximately 4,500 customers with employees in 160 countries, including Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services for people management can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 136 M
EBIT 2018 234 M
Net income 2018 67,1 M
Finance 2018 177 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 112,86
P/E ratio 2019 101,97
EV / Sales 2018 6,53x
EV / Sales 2019 5,32x
Capitalization 7 597 M
Chart THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 317 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott S. Scherr Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Felicia Alvaro Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adam Rogers Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Marc D. Scherr Vice Chairman
James A. FitzPatrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.0.00%7 597
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.00%776 219
RED HAT0.00%30 651
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.06%21 163
SPLUNK INC-1.46%15 269
CITRIX SYSTEMS-0.24%13 774
