Ultimate Software : Top-100 Electrical Distributor Uses UltiPro Compensation Management to Address Gaps in Gender Pay During Annual Salary Planning

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital
management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that ALCAL
Industries, Central and Northern California’s largest independent
electrical distributor, is using UltiPro to drive an equitable
salary-planning process.
ALCAL Industries is the parent company of Alameda Electrical
Distributors and California Service Tool. The two subsidiaries have a
combined 23 locations, and provide one of California’s most respected
offerings of electrical products, tools, tool rental and repair
services, safety equipment, and project management. Prior to UltiPro,
the company developed a compensation plan with bands and ranges for
managers to apply to their employees, tied to specific employee ratings.
However, because managers completed this salary-planning process
manually on spreadsheets, they had difficulty comparing how their
employees were ranked within the company’s compensation system. In
addition, HR was required to invest a substantial amount of time
reviewing the data manually once it received the spreadsheets back from
managers. ALCAL sought to provide managers with the necessary visibility
and insight to make the best pay decisions, and selected UltiPro, going
live in April 2018.
“UltiPro Compensation Management ensures that our managers understand
our compensation plan and have clarity around the factors that drive
it,” said Courtney Paulsen, HR analyst at ALCAL. “As managers input
their changes into UltiPro, they can see compa-ratios in real time and
have instant visibility into all their employees. UltiPro’s flexibility
and analysis tools enable managers to identify pay disparities, even
when men and women are in different roles with different pay ranges.
Managers are able to make corrections when women’s compa-ratios are
falling at the low end, with recognition made easier because the
performance ratings are also visible. As a result, managers can make
better decisions, without relying on HR, and before HR runs its official
analysis.”
Paulsen notes that UltiPro makes the review and approval paths simple to
set up, and the next level of management is also able to gain broad
insights and easily compare manager worksheets.
“UltiPro Compensation Management expedited our compensation management
process, while at the same time elevating our conversation with managers
about making decisions that are fair and consistent,” said Paulsen. “HR
is no longer viewed as an enforcer of compliance and laws, but rather as
a trusted advisor regarding meaningful compensation decisions. UltiPro
has made managers more sensitive to, and responsible for, a fair and
equitable culture.”
According to Paulsen, UltiPro’s Pay Equity report provides HR with the
transparency to be more proactive with its annual compensation process,
and to ensure that any disparities that exist after the process are
non-discriminatory.
“The Pay Equity report is highly visual, easy to use, and simple to run
because it is integrated into UltiPro Compensation Management,” said
Paulsen. “We can see easily if employees are falling outside of
recommended ranges without having to move over to UltiPro Business
Intelligence. Thanks to the ease of exporting data out of UltiPro, I am
also able to run my own manual descriptive analysis, linear-trend
analysis, forecast analysis, and correlation matrix. Although I ran my
own review outside of UltiPro, it returned the exact same results as Pay
Equity.”
“Compensation decisions sit at the heart of a business’ overall
objectives, and fairness is vital for culture-conscious organizations,”
said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at
Ultimate. “We are pleased that ALCAL is taking advantage of a broad
range of UltiPro functionality to keep its focus on its people, and
leverage business and talent data to deliver the most equitable results.”
About Ultimate Software
Ultimate Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based human
capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 48
million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro delivers
HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR
service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered
in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,100 professionals. In 2019,
Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work ranked Ultimate #1 on their Best
Workplaces in Technology list, in the “Large Companies” category,
Ultimate’s fourth consecutive year to top the list. In 2018, Fortune
ranked Ultimate #3 on its prestigious 100 Best Companies to Work
For list, our seventh consecutive year in the top 25; #1 on its 100
Best Workplaces for Women list; and #1 on its 100 Best
Workplaces for Millennials list, our second year at the top.
Customer Sales and Service World Awards also recognized Ultimate’s
Services team as the #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in
2018 for companies with 2,500 employees or larger across diverse
industries. Ultimate has more than 5,600 customers worldwide, including
Bloomin’ Brands, Culligan International, Feeding America, Red Roof Inn,
SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More
information on Ultimate’s products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.
UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective
owners.
