Ultimate Software : UltiPro Delivers Unprecedented Insight and Drives Business Decisions for $12 Billion Financial Institution

Ultimate Software (Nasdaq: ULTI), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions in the cloud, announced today that First Tech Federal Credit Union, the nation's premier credit union serving employees and family members of the world's leading technology companies, is using UltiPro's people analytics to make successful business decisions and better understand its employees' needs through UltiPro Business Intelligence, UltiPro Perception, and more than a dozen integrations with third-party providers.

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $12 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 520,000 members through its 41 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. Prior to UltiPro, the company used separate products to manage their HCM processes, such as payroll, recruiting, and performance management. Extensive manual work was required to update payroll system data, and reporting from the solution was limited. Without the integration of a single suite, the company was unable to share and use data in real-time across departments, and the electronic exchange of data with other internal business solutions was a significant technical challenge. Rather than pay for a mandatory upgrade to its payroll solution, the company sought a single suite application and selected UltiPro, going live to all 1,400 employees in January 2015.

'We have been able to extend the value of our UltiPro data through a seamless integration with our financial management solution,' said Dawn Stone, senior HR analyst at First Tech. 'Using UltiPro Business Intelligence, our finance group now has access to data such as real-time headcount and turnover metrics, and can therefore make key decisions and engage in forecasting without having to come to HR for reports. We were able to create and manage this integration-and 15 others-without relying on intervention from IT. Through UltiPro Business Intelligence, we can make data available to groups such as our internal audit team and our internal information security team, saving us a great deal of time and money.'

According to Stone, UltiPro Business Intelligence also provides First Tech's leaders with a much more comprehensive and detailed picture of the company's business environment. Stone has used UltiPro to produce detailed analysis on turnover, performance management, professional development, and even employee community service hours. With the addition of UltiPro Perception to their HCM suite, Stone reports that the company was able to gain additional insight and context around its people analytics.

'By taking full advantage UltiPro's analytics capabilities, we have established a statistically sound correlation between length of employment, performance, retention, and Employee Sentiment scores, gaining a level of insight that was impossible with our prior vendor,' said Stone. 'Before UltiPro Perception, we had performed annual engagement surveys using a costly third party that would collect the data and then provide some general high-level results. When we launched UltiPro Perception, we moved to a quarterly engagement survey so we could identify issues sooner. In addition to our engagement survey, we are also using UltiPro Perception for surveys related to new hires, exit interviews, and even our company's move to new building-which enabled us to send out communication tailored to relocation concerns. We can create so many surveys because of the 'Projects' within UltiPro Perception that enable survey administrators to easily configure their surveys depending upon the target audience.'

Stone attributes the success of UltiPro's real-time employee feedback systems to Ultimate Software's 'Partners for Life' philosophy and the way the company actively solicits input from its customers.

'Ultimate makes the effort to understand what customers need, to listen to what they're asking for, and then to integrate those recommendations into the product,' said Stone. 'Ultimate offers so many ways to provide customer feedback. I've submitted my suggestions through the ideas portal, and taken advantage of the relationships I've built at Ultimate to share my observations directly. It feels good to communicate in person with my executive relationship manager at our UltiPro User Group meetings, or to engage with the product managers for whom I've completed beta testing. This prioritizing of customer collaboration is why there is no other product on the market that offers UltiPro's level of functionality and execution.'

'Our 'People First' approach to products and services makes our HR software much more focused on the user experience,' said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. 'I am pleased that Ultimate's integration tools have improved the ability of First Tech's HR team to interact strategically with their corporate business partners, and that they are leveraging our unified suite to generate better business outcomes.'

