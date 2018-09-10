Log in
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. (ULTI)
Ultimate Software : Where to Find Ultimate Software, PeopleDoc at HR Tech 2018

09/10/2018 | 01:22pm CEST

It's that time of year!

Tomorrow marks the 21st Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition, and all of us at Ultimate Software are excited to once again join the thousands of HR professionals, tech innovators, and industry experts convening in Las Vegas to explore the latest advancements in HCM and preview what's to come.

This year, we're especially thrilled to celebrate with and welcome Paris-based PeopleDoc, who joined the Ultimate family in July.

If you're headed to HR Tech, here's where you can expect to find Ultimate and PeopleDoc on each day of the premier conference.

Tuesday, September 11

Highlighting the first day of HR Tech 2018 is a panel of accomplished HR and product executives, featuring Ultimate's VP of HCM Innovation, Cecile Alper-Leroux. Cecile and her colleagues will share their expert insights about building the business case for a new enterprise HR technology solution. Don't miss 'The Power of a Pilot Program.'

Wednesday, September 12
On a jam-packed day two, you'll find Ultimate's Senior Director of HCM Innovation, Jarik Conrad, and Bill Jensen, CEO of the Jensen Group, sharing new and amazing 21st-century stories of brave HR pioneers-and the lessons that can be learned from them. Check out 'The Future of HR-Disrupting and Establishing New HR Norms in Putting People First.'

Later, Ultimate's CTO Adam Rodgers and Yessica Cancel, COO at PACE Center for Girls, an Ultimate customer, will present '1,200% ROI Achieved with End-to-End HCM Cloud Technology' detailing PACE's impressive results with UltiPro®.

Then, join Ultimate and PeopleDoc for a special presentation on how to 'Transform the Employee Experience with 'People First' HR Service Delivery.' We'll demonstrate innovative HR service delivery technology that enables organizations to provide faster, more responsive support to its people, and reduce the administrative burden on its HR and payroll teams. Space is limited, so reserve your spot for this HR Tech experience now.

Thursday, September 13

The excitement continues on Thursday with 'The Most Interesting Companies in AI for HR Tech.' John Sumser, founder and principal analyst at HRExaminer, will showcase four intelligent software products, explain how they can be deployed, provide examples of how these artificial intelligence technologies are impacting the practice of HR today, and make the connection between cutting-edge AI technology and better people and business outcomes.

But, the AI conversation doesn't end there. Armen Berjikly, senior director of growth strategy at Ultimate, will also deliver an insightful demo titled 'AI for HR: Hype, Hope, Reality.' See how Ultimate's 'People First' AI platform, Xander®, powers UltiPro to automatically understand, predict, and prescribe personalized actions from all relevant HCM data, from text to demographics.

And, PeopleDoc will participate in HR Tech's 'Awesome New Technologies' event, highlighting leading HR technology companies and their newest innovations. PeopleDoc's live demo will show how Robotic Process Automation orchestrates complex processes across HR and non-HR systems without human intervention, saving companies significant time, reducing errors, and providing a superior employee experience.

Friday, September 14

On the final day of HR Tech, Cecile returns with our 'Vision for HR Technology: Ultimate Software,' presenting Ultimate's point of view of the HCM landscape, how we see HR technology as an enabler of business success, and our ideas for what the future of work will look like and how workplace technologies will evolve and advance to help create that future.

To wrap up the conference, join Jennifer Paske, HR manager at Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, an Ultimate customer, for a panel of veteran practitioners who've been through multiple launches of new cloud solutions. They'll share key lessons and hard-won advice in 'Setting Up and Sustaining Success in SaaS.'

All Week

With HR Tech's wall-to-wall agenda, you'll probably want to take a few minutes throughout the week just to rejuvenate and reset. Remember to visit Ultimate at Booth #1510 and PeopleDoc at Booth #2350 to say hello, learn more about our solutions, and play our new interactive HR Tech game for a chance to win some great giveaways.

If you can't attend HR Tech, or just want to stay connected during the conference, you can always follow Ultimate on social media-including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn-for live updates and continuous coverage. Remember to use #HRTechConf.

We'll see you at HR Tech!

Disclaimer

The Ultimate Software Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 11:21:00 UTC
