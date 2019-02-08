Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.    ULTI

THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. (ULTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WeissLaw LLP Investigates The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 02:36pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. ("ULTI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ULTI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman ("H&F").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $331.50 in cash for each ULTI share they own.  

If you own ULTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/the-ultimate-software-group-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether ULTI's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $370.00 per ULTI share, or $38.50 above the offer price.  Additionally, the offer price is also nearly $1.00 less than the Company's September 17 trading price of $332.44

Moreover, ULTI announced record-setting financial results on the same day as the acquisition announcement.  It reported recurring revenue of $997.1 million for fiscal year 2018 and total revenue of $1.14 billion in the same period, recurring revenue of $266.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and total revenue of $304.8 million in the same quarter, reflecting double-digit growth when compared to the figures reported in the previous year. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether ULTI's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.      

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-the-ultimate-software-group-inc-300792480.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROU
02:36pWeissLaw LLP Investigates The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
PR
02/07ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Whistleblowers Are a Good Thing
PU
02/06THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigat..
BU
02/04ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (for..
AQ
02/04ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Result..
AQ
02/04MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Closes Higher As Tech Shares Rally
DJ
02/04ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04ULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Reports Full Year and Q4 2018 Financial Results
BU
02/04Ultimate Software agrees to $11 billion buyout by investor group
RE
02/04ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of The Ultimate So..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.