United Laboratories Intl Hldgs : UPDATED INFORMATION OF THE GROUP'S PRODUCTS

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited

聯邦制藥國際控股有限公司

UPDATED INFORMATION OF THE GROUP'S PRODUCTS

This announcement is made by The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 9 September 2019, Zhuhai United Laboratories Co., Ltd. (珠海聯邦制藥股份有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received the notice on clinical trial of insulin degludec injection (specification: 3ml:300U (refilled pen-type); 3ml:300U (disposable pen-type)) of the Group from National Medical Products Administration with the approval number of CXSL1900062.

Insulin degludec which can last for 42 hours is a new type of insulin analogue with the longest acting time among all the current basal insulin products and is featured by stable glucose control and high safety. The original drug of insulin degludec was officially launched in China in 2018, and there is no generic product in domestic market at present. In addition, insulin degludec has been included in the National Drug List for Basic Medical Insurance, Work-Related Injury Insurance and Maternity Insurance (2019 version). The Group will continue to enrich the insulin product series, to effectively fill the gaps in domestic market and provide patients with more comprehensive treatment programs and services.

The Company is committed to the research and development of diabetes medications, which is expected to create more values for the Company and its shareholders.

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited

Hong Kong, 17 September 2019

