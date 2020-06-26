Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  The Very Good Food Company Inc.    VERY   CA88340B1094

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC.

(VERY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/26 12:14:48 pm
1.08 CAD   -9.24%
12:15pCSE BULLETIN : Appointment of Market Maker (VERY)
NE
06/24VERY GOOD FOOD : FrontFundr celebrates first “seed to public” IPO for a company listed on its platform
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker (VERY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020)

Effective Monday, June 29, 2020, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.

Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited
Dealer number: 036

Symbol: VERY

Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY
12:15pCSE BULLETIN : Appointment of Market Maker (VERY)
NE
06/24VERY GOOD FOOD : FrontFundr celebrates first “seed to public” IPO fo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,00 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net income 2019 -2,34 M -1,71 M -1,71 M
Net Debt 2019 1,04 M 0,76 M 0,76 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 82,8 M 60,7 M 60,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float -
Chart THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The Very Good Food Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC.0.00%61
NESTLÉ S.A.0.44%319 526
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-7.72%72 558
DANONE-14.29%46 127
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.78%38 952
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.57%36 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group