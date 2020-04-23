Victory Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include asset growth of $29.6 million and a $2.0 million increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, as compared to March 31, 2019. Net income decreased $325 thousand to $179 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaling approximately $0.09 per common share. Cash dividends increased from 2.5 cents per share per quarter to 5.0 cents per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.30.

Consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $179 thousand, a decrease of $325 thousand, compared to $504 thousand for the same quarter in 2019. Deposits grew to $251.6 million at March 31, 2020, from $232.4 million at March 31, 2019, an 8.3% increase. Net Loans increased 7.9% to $249.3 million at March 31, 2020, from $231.1 million at March 31, 2019, and total assets increased by $29.6 million to $291.2 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 11.3% over one year. The company paid a cash dividend totaling 5.0 cents per share during quarter ended March 31, 2020.

In response to unprecedented economic and market disruptions created by the worldwide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first-quarter provision for loan losses was sharply increased from $73 thousand a year ago to $557 thousand in 2020. However, non-performing assets remained essentially unchanged, $307 thousand at March 31, 2020, compared with $298 thousand at year-end 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the first quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas. Despite these continued positive trends, in response to the unprecedented economic disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmentally mandated shut-down of much of the nation’s economy, the bank has reassessed the subjective criteria used in its analysis of loan loss reserves, resulting in a significant increase in contributions to the reserves this quarter, and therefore reduced income.”

“In addition, The Victory Bank has become actively involved in helping to approve and fund business loans under the new SBA PPP lending program and expects to generate a significant amount of revenue from this program during the course of 2020. We believe this program will help many of our clients survive the current economic crisis.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

As of March 31, 2020, The Victory Bank had total assets of $291.2 million, total deposits of $251.6 million, and total equity of $20.1 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.



This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (numbers in thousands except share data) Unaudited Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,463 $ 7,367 Federal funds sold 17,378 10,803 Cash and cash equivalents 22,841 18,170 Securities available-for-sale 10,746 11,084 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,772 and $2,210 249,301 243,131 Premises and equipment, net 3,302 3,298 Restricted investment in bank stocks 1,404 474 Accrued interest receivable 824 716 BOLI 1,559 1,548 Other assets 1,181 1,235 Total assets $ 291,158 $ 279,656 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 40,539 $ 48,060 Interest-bearing 211,093 199,734 Total deposits 251,632 247,794 Unsecured borrowings 10,500 3,000 Subordinated debt 7,930 7,927 Other liabilities 1,019 1,157 Total liabilities 271,081 259,878 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950 Surplus 14,226 14,212 Accumulated earnings 3,562 3,481 Accumulated other comprehensive income 339 135 Total stockholders' equity 20,077 19,778 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 291,158 $ 279,656









The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited three three three three three months ended months ended months ended months ended months ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,547 $ 3,598 $ 3,531 $ 3,503 $ 3,347 Interest on investment securities 78 75 78 72 74 Other Interest Income 32 52 55 67 29 Total interest income 3,657 3,725 3,664 3,642 3,450 Interest Expense Deposits 702 715 750 772 747 Borrowings 188 165 171 158 137 Total interest expense 890 880 921 930 884 Net interest income 2,767 2,845 2,743 2,712 2,566 Provision for Loan Losses 557 67 75 209 73 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,210 2,778 2,668 2,503 2,493 Non-Interest Income Service charges and activity fees 54 67 65 55 55 Other income 44 50 49 21 52 Total non-interest income 98 117 114 76 107 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,295 1,346 1,254 1,145 1,210 Occupancy and equipment 130 124 120 125 127 Legal and professional fees 79 149 85 103 66 Advertising and promotion 23 27 23 35 23 Loan expenses 23 41 35 34 39 Data processing costs 270 258 241 254 259 Supplies, printing and postage 28 27 28 30 43 Telephone 6 6 9 8 9 Entertainment 23 39 26 33 23 Mileage and tolls 5 10 8 12 6 Insurance 10 10 10 9 10 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 37 16 1 43 34 Dues and subscriptions 23 20 16 17 19 Shares tax 62 54 53 53 49 Other 75 94 69 45 49 Total non-interest expenses 2,089 2,221 1,978 1,946 1,966 Income before income taxes 219 674 804 633 634 Income Taxes (40 ) (172 ) (182 ) (134 ) (130 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 179 $ 502 $ 622 $ 499 $ 504

