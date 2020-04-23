Log in
THE VICTORY BANCORP, INC.

(VTYB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 04/16 12:22:29 pm
7.05 USD   +0.71%
08:31aVictory Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings
GL
01/29VICTORY BANCORP : CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Earnings
AQ
01/27Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Earnings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Victory Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings

04/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

LIMERICK, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include asset growth of $29.6 million and a $2.0 million increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, as compared to March 31, 2019. Net income decreased $325 thousand to $179 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaling approximately $0.09 per common share. Cash dividends increased from 2.5 cents per share per quarter to 5.0 cents per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.30.

Consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $179 thousand, a decrease of $325 thousand, compared to $504 thousand for the same quarter in 2019. Deposits grew to $251.6 million at March 31, 2020, from $232.4 million at March 31, 2019, an 8.3% increase. Net Loans increased 7.9% to $249.3 million at March 31, 2020, from $231.1 million at March 31, 2019, and total assets increased by $29.6 million to $291.2 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 11.3% over one year. The company paid a cash dividend totaling 5.0 cents per share during quarter ended March 31, 2020.

In response to unprecedented economic and market disruptions created by the worldwide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first-quarter provision for loan losses was sharply increased from $73 thousand a year ago to $557 thousand in 2020. However, non-performing assets remained essentially unchanged, $307 thousand at March 31, 2020, compared with $298 thousand at year-end 2019.

Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the first quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas.  Despite these continued positive trends, in response to the unprecedented economic disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmentally mandated shut-down of much of the nation’s economy, the bank has reassessed the subjective criteria used in its analysis of loan loss reserves, resulting in a significant increase in contributions to the reserves this quarter, and therefore reduced income.”

“In addition, The Victory Bank has become actively involved in helping to approve and fund business loans under the new SBA PPP lending program and expects to generate a significant amount of revenue from this program during the course of 2020. We believe this program will help many of our clients survive the current economic crisis.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008.  The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

As of March 31, 2020, The Victory Bank had total assets of $291.2 million, total deposits of $251.6 million, and total equity of $20.1 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheet  
(numbers in thousands except share data)UnauditedUnaudited
 March 31,December 31,
 20202019
Assets  
Cash and due from banks$5,463$7,367
Federal funds sold 17,378 10,803
   
Cash and cash equivalents 22,841 18,170
   
Securities available-for-sale 10,746 11,084
   
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,772 and $2,210 249,301 243,131
Premises and equipment, net 3,302 3,298
Restricted investment in bank stocks 1,404 474
Accrued interest receivable 824 716
BOLI 1,559 1,548
Other assets 1,181 1,235
   
Total assets$291,158$279,656
   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
   
Liabilities  
Deposits:  
Non-interest bearing$40,539$48,060
Interest-bearing 211,093 199,734
   
Total deposits 251,632 247,794
   
Unsecured borrowings 10,500 3,000
Subordinated debt 7,930 7,927
Other liabilities 1,019 1,157
   
Total liabilities 271,081 259,878
   
Stockholders' Equity  
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares 1,950 1,950
Surplus 14,226 14,212
Accumulated earnings 3,562 3,481
Accumulated other comprehensive income 339 135
   
Total stockholders' equity 20,077 19,778
   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$291,158$279,656
     




The Victory Bancorp, Inc.     
Consolidated Statement of Operations     
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
 threethreethreethreethree
 months endedmonths endedmonths endedmonths endedmonths ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20202019201920192019
      
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$3,547 $3,598 $3,531 $3,503 $3,347 
Interest on investment securities 78  75  78  72  74 
Other Interest Income 32  52  55  67  29 
      
Total interest income 3,657  3,725  3,664  3,642  3,450 
      
Interest Expense     
Deposits 702  715  750  772  747 
Borrowings 188  165  171  158  137 
      
Total interest expense 890  880  921  930  884 
      
Net interest income 2,767  2,845  2,743  2,712  2,566 
      
Provision for Loan Losses 557  67  75  209  73 
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,210  2,778  2,668  2,503  2,493 
      
Non-Interest Income     
Service charges and activity fees 54  67  65  55  55 
Other income 44  50  49  21  52 
      
Total non-interest income 98  117  114  76  107 
      
Non-Interest Expenses     
Salaries and employee benefits 1,295  1,346  1,254  1,145  1,210 
Occupancy and equipment 130  124  120  125  127 
Legal and professional fees 79  149  85  103  66 
Advertising and promotion 23  27  23  35  23 
Loan expenses 23  41  35  34  39 
Data processing costs 270  258  241  254  259 
Supplies, printing and postage 28  27  28  30  43 
Telephone 6  6  9  8  9 
Entertainment 23  39  26  33  23 
Mileage and tolls 5  10  8  12  6 
Insurance 10  10  10  9  10 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 37  16  1  43  34 
Dues and subscriptions 23  20  16  17  19 
Shares tax 62  54  53  53  49 
Other 75  94  69  45  49 
      
Total non-interest expenses 2,089  2,221  1,978  1,946  1,966 
      
Income before income taxes 219  674  804  633  634 
      
Income Taxes (40) (172) (182) (134) (130)
      
Net income available to common stockholders$179 $502 $622 $499 $504 
                

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
610-948-9000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Major Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert H. Schultz Chief Financial Officer, COO & Compliance Officer
Alan S. Apt Independent Director
Matthew Bowen Bates Independent Director
Robert L. Brant Independent Director
