Victory Bancorp, Inc. First Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Highlights include asset growth of $29.6 million and a $2.0 million increase in stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, as compared to March 31, 2019. Net income decreased $325 thousand to $179 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, totaling approximately $0.09 per common share. Cash dividends increased from 2.5 cents per share per quarter to 5.0 cents per share per quarter in the first quarter of 2020. Book value per share increased to $10.30.
Consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $179 thousand, a decrease of $325 thousand, compared to $504 thousand for the same quarter in 2019. Deposits grew to $251.6 million at March 31, 2020, from $232.4 million at March 31, 2019, an 8.3% increase. Net Loans increased 7.9% to $249.3 million at March 31, 2020, from $231.1 million at March 31, 2019, and total assets increased by $29.6 million to $291.2 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 11.3% over one year. The company paid a cash dividend totaling 5.0 cents per share during quarter ended March 31, 2020.
In response to unprecedented economic and market disruptions created by the worldwide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first-quarter provision for loan losses was sharply increased from $73 thousand a year ago to $557 thousand in 2020. However, non-performing assets remained essentially unchanged, $307 thousand at March 31, 2020, compared with $298 thousand at year-end 2019.
Joseph W. Major, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the core performance of the bank in the first quarter, as measured against past years’ performance and our three-year operating plan. Credit metrics and net interest margin remained stable, expenses were controlled and on budget, and the bank showed excellent growth and consistency in most areas. Despite these continued positive trends, in response to the unprecedented economic disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmentally mandated shut-down of much of the nation’s economy, the bank has reassessed the subjective criteria used in its analysis of loan loss reserves, resulting in a significant increase in contributions to the reserves this quarter, and therefore reduced income.”
“In addition, The Victory Bank has become actively involved in helping to approve and fund business loans under the new SBA PPP lending program and expects to generate a significant amount of revenue from this program during the course of 2020. We believe this program will help many of our clients survive the current economic crisis.”
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. The Bank is a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.
As of March 31, 2020, The Victory Bank had total assets of $291.2 million, total deposits of $251.6 million, and total equity of $20.1 million. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.
The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(numbers in thousands except share data)
Unaudited
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
5,463
$
7,367
Federal funds sold
17,378
10,803
Cash and cash equivalents
22,841
18,170
Securities available-for-sale
10,746
11,084
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $2,772 and $2,210
249,301
243,131
Premises and equipment, net
3,302
3,298
Restricted investment in bank stocks
1,404
474
Accrued interest receivable
824
716
BOLI
1,559
1,548
Other assets
1,181
1,235
Total assets
$
291,158
$
279,656
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
40,539
$
48,060
Interest-bearing
211,093
199,734
Total deposits
251,632
247,794
Unsecured borrowings
10,500
3,000
Subordinated debt
7,930
7,927
Other liabilities
1,019
1,157
Total liabilities
271,081
259,878
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 1,950,077 shares
1,950
1,950
Surplus
14,226
14,212
Accumulated earnings
3,562
3,481
Accumulated other comprehensive income
339
135
Total stockholders' equity
20,077
19,778
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
291,158
$
279,656
The Victory Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
three
three
three
three
three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
3,547
$
3,598
$
3,531
$
3,503
$
3,347
Interest on investment securities
78
75
78
72
74
Other Interest Income
32
52
55
67
29
Total interest income
3,657
3,725
3,664
3,642
3,450
Interest Expense
Deposits
702
715
750
772
747
Borrowings
188
165
171
158
137
Total interest expense
890
880
921
930
884
Net interest income
2,767
2,845
2,743
2,712
2,566
Provision for Loan Losses
557
67
75
209
73
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
2,210
2,778
2,668
2,503
2,493
Non-Interest Income
Service charges and activity fees
54
67
65
55
55
Other income
44
50
49
21
52
Total non-interest income
98
117
114
76
107
Non-Interest Expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
1,295
1,346
1,254
1,145
1,210
Occupancy and equipment
130
124
120
125
127
Legal and professional fees
79
149
85
103
66
Advertising and promotion
23
27
23
35
23
Loan expenses
23
41
35
34
39
Data processing costs
270
258
241
254
259
Supplies, printing and postage
28
27
28
30
43
Telephone
6
6
9
8
9
Entertainment
23
39
26
33
23
Mileage and tolls
5
10
8
12
6
Insurance
10
10
10
9
10
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums
37
16
1
43
34
Dues and subscriptions
23
20
16
17
19
Shares tax
62
54
53
53
49
Other
75
94
69
45
49
Total non-interest expenses
2,089
2,221
1,978
1,946
1,966
Income before income taxes
219
674
804
633
634
Income Taxes
(40
)
(172
)
(182
)
(134
)
(130
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
179
$
502
$
622
$
499
$
504
