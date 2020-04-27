Log in
Wendy : Get Today's Best Deals On The Wendy's App

04/27/2020 | 10:18am EDT
Download the Wendy's app to get deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Given our current environment, contactless ordering is critical to the health of our team members and customers. So, we have your back with a solution to place a mobile order on the Wendy's® app. And, because you might be asking questions like, 'Where can I get the most food for $5?' and 'What are the best fast food deals?', we've got you covered with plenty of offers perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

When you use the Wendy's app to place a mobile order, we know what might be on your mind: craveable fast food deals. From breakfast deals to combo meals, be sure to check out some of our great offers* available now until May 3, exclusively through the Wendy's app:

- Looking for a sweet and savory start to your day? Purchase any breakfast menu item and get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit - a crispy chicken fillet that's perfectly seasoned with maple honey butter on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. Pair it with our hot coffee for the perfect morning pick-me-up.

- Want a Wendy's classic to boost your morning routine instead? Get a free Breakfast Baconator® with your breakfast order.

- You can also grab a free Hot Coffee made from a blend of 100% of Arabica beans any time of the day in any size with any purchase.

- Sausage, Egg and Swiss Croissant or Bacon, Egg and Swiss Croissant; whichever you choose, our buttery, flaky breakfast croissant sandwiches are Buy One Get One for $1**.

- If you're looking for more than just a sandwich, upgrade to a combo and get $2 Off Any Breakfast or Premium Combo.

- Vanilla vs Chocolate. No matter what side of the flavor battle you're on, enjoy a $1 Small Frosty®-ccino all day. Smooth, cold-brewed coffee swirled with our legendary chocolate or vanilla Frosty® mix served over ice … you won't want to miss this.

- Is a half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef***, American cheese, and six strips of crispy Applewood smoked bacon not enough? Double it with our Buy One Get One $1 Baconator® Cheeseburger offer.

Browse these offers, find nearby locations, place an order for pick-up at the drive-thru, or have your breakfast, lunch or dinner delivered*** all through the Wendy's app.

Disclaimer

The Wendy's Company published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 14:17:05 UTC
