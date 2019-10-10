Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Wendy's Company    WEN

THE WENDY'S COMPANY

(WEN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/10 10:35:19 pm
20.1400 USD   +0.15%
04:21pWENDY : is Raising the Bar in Protein Sourcing
PU
10/09WENDY : Awards Innovative Supply Chain Leaders
PU
09/30WENDYS : The Wendy's Company To Host Investor Day On Friday, October 11
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wendy : is Raising the Bar in Protein Sourcing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:21pm EDT
Learn More About the Building Blocks of a Traceable Supply Chain

We know that our customers are increasingly invested in where their food comes from, as well as topics like sustainable sourcing and ethically sourced food, and enhanced traceability helps them better understand what goes into their Wendy's meal. We are a company founded on offering fresh beef and today that commitment is alive and well. Our focus remains steadfast: understand - and improve - each step of the journey for protein (like beef, pork and chicken) from the farm to our restaurants. Doing so helps ensure a safe and satisfying meal for our customers.

It is Wendy's vision to provide a level of protein supply chain traceability that doesn't currently exist at scale. To be honest, this is harder than it sounds, but we're not letting the difficulty of this goal deter us. After all, these efforts are rooted in the journey we began nearly 50 years ago - to be a leader in the quick service restaurant industry, in both flavor and quality.

The difficulty is due to the complicated nature of animal protein supply chains. Beef, for example, has the most complicated supply chain, due in part to the amount of time it takes to raise cattle for beef and the many farms and people involved as a result. Conversely, the chicken supply chain is more straightforward. (In fact, Wendy's has already achieved total traceability to the farm for chicken.)

With the support of an incredible group of progressive protein producers, we've been meticulously mapping each supply chain aspect from farm to restaurant. Together, we are identifying opportunities for improvement and working to consistently enhance the process - like advancing specific animal care and environmental sustainability practices. These ongoing improvements benefit animals raised for protein, our producer partners, Wendy's business - and, ultimately, our customers' dining experience.

We want you to join us on this journey. Our readers will soon 'come behind the counter' and learn about our traceability work. An upcoming blog series will offer a closer look at Wendy's supply chain and introduce our progressive protein partners who are helping us be better every day. Come back to the Square Deal Blog later this month for more.

Disclaimer

The Wendy's Company published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 20:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE WENDY'S COMPANY
04:21pWENDY : is Raising the Bar in Protein Sourcing
PU
10/09WENDY : Awards Innovative Supply Chain Leaders
PU
09/30WENDYS : The Wendy's Company To Host Investor Day On Friday, October 11
PU
09/23WENDYS : Wendy's Taco Salad Fan Favorite
PU
09/18WENDYS : National Cheeseburger Day is Today!
PU
09/17WENDYS : Our Salad Game Just Got a Whole Lot Hotter
PU
09/16WENDYS : New Ways to Buy Boo! Books™
PU
09/13AT&T, ORACLE, WENDY'S, APPLE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/10Wall Street mixed as investors flee growth for value
RE
09/10Ford and Wendy's slip while Mosaic and Mallinckrodt rally
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 697 M
EBIT 2019 289 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 2 034 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 36,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,93x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
Capitalization 4 637 M
Chart THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Wendy's Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE WENDY'S COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 21,50  $
Last Close Price 20,11  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd A. Penegor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson Peltz Non-Executive Chairman
Gunther Plosch Chief Financial Officer
Peter William May Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Joseph A. Levato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WENDY'S COMPANY28.83%4 637
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION19.86%161 633
YUM BRANDS22.49%34 485
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.86.64%22 935
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.36.10%21 204
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.27.50%16 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group