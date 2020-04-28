Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited    WI   CA95846L1013

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA

(WI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Investment Company Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:35pm EDT

High River, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (TSXV: WI) ("WICC" or "Western") announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is relying on the exemption provided in Alberta Instrument 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Alberta Instrument") of the Alberta Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by the securities commissions in other Canadian jurisdictions) to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the "Documents"):

  • Western's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102");

  • Western's Management Discussion & Analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

  • Western's Annual Information Form.

In accordance with the Alberta Instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020, a person or company required to make certain filings as described in the Alberta Instrument has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Alberta securities laws to make the filing. Until Western has filed the required Documents, members of Western's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Western expects to file the Documents on or prior to May 15, 2020.

Since the date the last interim financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis were filed with respect to the interim period ending September 30, 2019, Western has disclosed by way of news releases the following significant business developments, which are available under Western's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com:

  • On January 6, 2020, Western announced that it purchased an additional 11.25% of GlassMasters ARG Autoglass Two Inc. from a company controlled by its founder and former CEO, Miles Palmer;

  • On January 13, 2020, Western announced that it obtained regulatory approval to proceed with a normal course issuer bid whereby Western may purchase up to a total of 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of Western representing approximately 4.9% of the Common Shares then issued and outstanding; and

  • On April 14, 2020, Western provided an update to shareholders on the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on Western and its investee companies.

Additional material business developments since the date of the last financial reports filed include:

  • On January 31, 2020, Western received a $1.2 Million shareholder loan from Golden Health Care. The loan bears interest at 4.09% per annum with interest payable monthly. The loan matures on January 31, 2021 with automatic annual renewal if not in default.

About The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited

WICC is a unique publicly traded, private equity company founded by a group of successful Western Canadian businesspeople, and dedicated to building and maintaining ownership in successful Western Canadian companies, and helping them to grow. Western's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WI.

For more information on Western, please visit its website at www.winv.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited
Scott Tannas President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 652-2663 stannas@winv.ca

Advisory

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. Statements containing the words: 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates' and any other words of similar meaning are forward-looking. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Western's control. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Western's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Western does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55077


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COM
04/14Western Investment Company CEO Provides COVID -19 Update to Shareholders
NE
03/04The Western Investment Company of Canada Updates Normal Course Issuer Bid
NE
02/13Western Investment Company CEO Provides Third Anniversary Update
NE
01/13The Western Investment Company of Canada to Proceed with Normal Course Issuer..
NE
01/06Western Investment Company Acquires Additional Shares in GlassMasters
NE
2019Western Investment Company files Q3 Statements and MD&A on SEDAR - YTD Net In..
NE
2019Western Investment Company Provides Update on Fortress Insurance Progress
NE
2019WESTERN INVESTMENT OF CANADA : files Q2 Statements and MD&A on SEDAR Quarterly N..
AQ
2019Western files Q2 Statements and MD&A on SEDAR - Quarterly Net Income up 215% ..
NE
2019Western Files Q1 Statements and MD&A on SEDAR
NE
More news
Chart THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Tannas President, CEO, Secretary & Director
James F. Dinning Chairman
Shafeen Mawani Chief Operating Officer
Stacey Cross Chief Financial Officer
Willard H. Yuill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED-32.31%5
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.34%27 765
HAL TRUST-19.03%10 536
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN-15.91%8 560
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 412
KINNEVIK-16.27%5 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group