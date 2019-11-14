STEVEN SEAGAL, DMX & JOHNNY MESSNER Are "BEYOND THE LAW" in Wonderfilm's Latest Theatrical Premiere

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (OTCQB: WDRFF) (TSXV: WNDR) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") a producer of high-quality feature films and episodic television with international appeal, announces today the December 6th US theatrical premiere of its newest release, BEYOND THE LAW, starring Steven Seagal (Under Siege), DMX (Romeo Must Die) and Johnny Messner (Silencer, Weaponized).

Synopsis: Steven Seagal, DMX and Johnny Messner star in this action-packed thriller about one man's quest for justice in a corrupt city. When a former detective learns of the murder of his estranged son, he ventures back to the darkened streets he once knew so well. Armed, dangerous and with nothing to lose, he must take on the ruthless local mob in his mission for revenge.

DMX, a best-selling rapper with four consecutive albums debuting at Number 1 on The Billboard 200 and Seagal starred together in the very successful 2001 action blockbuster Exit Wounds.

Produced by Timothy Woodward Jr. with Status Media and Entertainment, Micah E. Brandt and James Cullen Bressack (Bethany, Blood Craft) who produces and directs. Kirk Shaw and Dan Grodnik are co-executive producers for Wonderfilm.

Beyond the Law co-stars Zack Ward (Transformers), Chester Rushing ('Stranger Things'), Randy Charach (Zombie Tidal Wave), Kim DeLonghi (the Handmaid's Tale) and Bill Cobbs (Demolition Man).

Wonderfilm's CEO, Kirk Shaw: "Beyond the Law is the fourth North American Wonderfilm theatrical release of 2019. It's a big milestone for us, but next year we expect to double the number of movies released in theaters. Professionally, Beyond the Law was exciting since we were finally able to reunite Steven Seagal with DMX in a great action thriller. Fans have long been waiting for the return of the Exit Wounds on-screen action and chemistry. With a nod to the earlier movie's success, DMX, Messner and Seagal aimed to give fans absolute action. The Director James Cullen Bressack deserves a lot credit, working tirelessly with the actors to create a vision for a dark world, offering a new take on the fighting style Seagal fans enjoy."

Following its theatrical run, BEYOND THE LAW will be available on demand and Digital HD.

