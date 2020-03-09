Wonderfilm Announces Resignation of Director and Executive Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2020) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announces that Norman Tsui has resigned as Executive Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and as a Director of the Company effective March 9, 2020.

The Company thanks Mr. Tsui for his contributions to the Company, especially with regards to stepping in as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and working to resolve the Cease Trade Order against the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

As a result of Mr. Tsui's resignation, the Company is currently working to identify suitable candidates to replace Mr. Tsui.

About The Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Los Angeles and corporate offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.Wonderfilm.com.

