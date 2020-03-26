Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  The Wonderfilm Media Corporation    WNDR   CA97817T1057

THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION

(WNDR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wonderfilm Announces the Launch of the First Film Fund and Schedules a Shareholders Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WDRFF) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announces that it has launched the "FIRST FILM FUND," a platform for first time film makers to place their films and gain exposure and receive marketing and distribution that will be shown on a dedicated platform.

"This is a unique opportunity for closet film makers who never thought they would have the connections to be able to present their talent and maybe go on to be a legitimate Film Maker. In addition, Wonderfilm will have the first right to sign on the new Film Maker to join the Wonderfilm team," said Stephen Brown, the new President/CEO of Wonderfilm. Wonderfilm is currently in discussions with numerous major streaming providers for the First Film Fund select films.

There will also be a Shareholders Conference on April 15th, 2020 at 1:00 PM PST, where Stephen Brown will present the new vision and direction the Company will be taking. The Conference instructions will be posted on the company website by April 5th, 2020.

About the Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC Pink: WDRFF) is a leading entertainment company with production offices in Vancouver. The Company's core business is producing market-driven independent feature films and quality television series for multi-platform global exploitation.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.firstfilmfund.com

or www.wonderfilm.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. ("Exchange") nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward- looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm's control and Wonderfilm's actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied in forward- looking statements due to many various factors. Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date and Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company's documents filed under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at w ww.sedar.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Stephen Brown President/CEO
sb@appreciatedentertainment.com

www.wonderfilm.com

Corporate Communications:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53872


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPO
03/25WONDERFILM MEDIA : IIROC Trading Resumption - WNDR
AQ
03/24Wonderfilm Announces Corporate Update and Reinstatement of Trading
NE
03/09Wonderfilm Announces Resignation of Director and Executive Officer
NE
03/09WONDERFILM MEDIA : Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AQ
03/06Wonderfilm Media Corporation Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
NE
03/04Wonderfilm Media Corporation Announces Filing of Financial Statements and Sta..
NE
01/02WONDERFILM MEDIA : Update Cease Trade Order Due to Late Filing of Financial Stat..
AQ
2019WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION UPDATE : Cease Trade Order Due to Late Filing of Fi..
NE
2019WONDERFILM MEDIA : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regula..
AQ
2019Wonderfilm Featured in Broadcast Discussing Competition for Content Streaming..
GL
More news
Chart THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Wonderfilm Media Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kirk Edward Shaw Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine Harris Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Leroy Nerland Director
Robert Straight Independent Director
Sean A. Kingsley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION0.00%4
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.0.92%11 268
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-3.29%9 235
THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY-21.18%5 562
TOHO CO., LTD.-4.26%5 464
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-0.99%3 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group