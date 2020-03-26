Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  The Yield Growth Corp.    BOSS   CA98584W2067

THE YIELD GROWTH CORP.

(BOSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flourish Signs Agreement to Manufacture Immune-Boosting Mushroom Coffees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is pleased to announce that it has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Canadian Phytopharmaceuticals Corp. to begin production of its Ayurvedic mushroom coffee line. 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/53831_yg1.jpg


Flourish signs agreement to manufacture immune-boosting mushroom coffees

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/53831_yg.jpg

"Our Ayurvedic mushroom coffees are formulated with immune-boosting medicinal mushrooms that are antioxidant and nutrient-rich. This includes reishi, chaga, lion's mane and turkey tail mushrooms, all of which are widely regarded for their health benefits," said Penny White, CEO of Flourish Mushroom Labs. "This is especially top of mind in the midst of the global health crisis we are currently facing. For us, it is crucial that we are able to deliver health-boosting products that are easy to consume and delicious as we all try to keep ourselves and our families healthy."

Canadian Phytopharmaceuticals Corporation is a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified contract manufacturer and private labeller with more than twenty years experience.

"Our new manufacturing partner is recognized for its dedication to research, innovation and the development and manufacturing of top quality botanical extracts, natural health products and dietary supplements," added White.

The Ayurvedic mushroom coffees are planned for launch in the summer of 2020.

The global market for functional mushrooms is forecasted to reach $34 billion by 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2019 and 2024, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence.

Functional foods using mushrooms and Ayurvedic botanicals have a long history of therapeutic use. According to Health Canada, a functional food is demonstrated to have physiological benefits and/or reduce the risk of chronic disease beyond basic nutritional functions.

"The mushrooms we have chosen are nutrient-dense superfoods that are loaded with a wide range of impressive health benefits," said Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development for The Yield Growth Corp. "Chaga is a known stress-adaptogen and immune modulator to stimulate and regulate the immune system. Reishi has immunostimulatory effects and shows antiviral activity. Turkey tail effectively strengthens the immune system and prevents colds and influenza while lion's mane reduces anxiety and depression and improves cognitive function."

The products are also planned to contain other Ayurvedic botanical ingredients such as Holy Basil, which naturally decreases anxiety; moringa, which acts as an antiviral and antidepressant; gotu kola, which reduces anxiety and stress while improving circulation, and amla; a potent fighter against bacteria and viruses.

"Our immune system is evolving and continuously fighting illnesses and environmental toxins. In these unpredictable times it is kindness, caring and being responsible for what we put in our bodies, our health and the health of our loved ones that will see us through," said White.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53831


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on THE YIELD GROWTH CORP.
06:05aFlourish Signs Agreement to Manufacture Immune-Boosting Mushroom Coffees
NE
03/24Yield Growth Submits Hand Sanitizer Application to Health Canada for Expedite..
NE
03/19Yield Growth Initiates Infectious Disease Research and Development
NE
03/17Yield Growth to Launch Sanitizer to Help Slow the Spread of Coronavirus
NE
03/12Yield Growth Files 19 New Cosmetic Notifications with Health Canada
NE
03/10Yield Growth Releases New Packaging for Global Compliance
NE
03/05YIELD GROWTH Announces First Product Shipment to Colombia Under the 8 Country..
NE
03/03Flourish Mushroom Labs Enters into Definitive Agreement and Completes License..
NE
02/27Yield Growth to Enter Booming Market with Immunity-Boosting Mushroom Products
NE
02/25Yield Growth Initiates Commercial Launch for Hand Sanitizer
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 5,28 M
EBIT 2019 -12,2 M
Net income 2019 -12,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,29x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,21x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,53x
Capitalization 18,6 M
Chart THE YIELD GROWTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
The Yield Growth Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,45  CAD
Last Close Price 0,16  CAD
Spread / Highest target 190%
Spread / Average Target 190%
Spread / Lowest Target 190%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Penny White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tamara Melck Chief Operating Officer
Yu Cai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Krystal Pineo Independent Director
Spiros Margaris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE YIELD GROWTH CORP.-18.42%13
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-23.81%314 780
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.21%256 204
MERCK & CO., INC-24.08%173 024
NOVARTIS-21.03%172 438
PFIZER, INC.-24.20%165 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group