Psychedelic Treatments May be Key in Helping Resolve Health Issues

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2020) - Psychedelic drugs have been largely misunderstood for years.

However, it appears that's quickly changing thanks to new evidence from the medical community. All on evidence such treatments can improve obsessive-compulsive disorder, PTSD, opioid addiction, alcoholism, eating disorders, depression, anxiety, and even smoking.

For example, in recent months, Johns Hopkins Medicine announced the launch of the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research to study compounds like LSD and psilocybin to treat a range of mental health problems, including anorexia, addiction and depression.

A 2017 study featured in the journal, Nature -- Psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression: fMRI-measured brain mechanisms - showed that 47% of treatment-resistant patients with depression showed positive responses five weeks after psilocybin treatments. Researchers at New York University found psilocybin mushrooms caused a "rapid and sustained" reduction in anxiety and depression in patients with cancer, as reported by the Financial Post.

Psychiatrists at Johns Hopkins University even found that mushrooms can help with smoking cessation, and another study found it can assist with alcohol dependence.

Psilocybin May Even Help Address the Global Obesity Epidemic

Aside from issues such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, chronic pain, psychedelics may even assist in treating obesity. Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is also nearing studies to confirm that it may be an effective treatment for weight loss and food craving.

NeonMind also filed a U.S. provisional patent application to protect intellectual property relating to the use of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms to lose weight.

NeonMind's pending patent includes the use of psilocybin to help with weight loss, reduce food cravings, counter compulsive eating, improve quality of diet, increase metabolism, treat diabetes, regulate blood glucose levels, and help reduce susceptibility to cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and other issues associated with diabetes.

The company hopes to tap into multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, including the $245 billion weight loss and management market, $64 billion cardiovascular disease treatments, the $156 billion depression market, and the $87 billion diabetes treatment market.

