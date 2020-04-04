Log in
Yield Growth Announces Delay in Filing Under CSA Instrument Governing Relief under COVID-19 Duress

04/04/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp.  (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth" or the "Company") announces that further to its announcement on April 2, 2020, due to the disruption caused by the spread of COVID-19 and logistical problems relating to switching to having its personnel working remotely, it did not file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2019 (the "Financial Statements") and the related management discussion and analysis for the same period (the "MD&A") by the required due date of March 30, 2020, in each case as required by National Instrument 51-102.

The Company expects to file the Financial Statements and MD&A on or about April 14th, 2020.

The Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until the Financial Statements and MD&A have been filed;

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the Company's quarterly financial statements and management discussions and analysis for the nine month period ended August 31, 2019.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny White, President & CEO
Kevan Matheson, Investor Relations
invest@yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677
1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54143


© Newsfilecorp 2020
