Yield Growth Announces Manufacturing of Plant-Based Deodorant

"I am proud of our accomplishments in manufacturing plant-based products," says Yield Growth Chief Executive Officer Penny White. "The timing is right for a high quality men's plant-based wellness line, and we are pleased to be able to manufacture the highest quality products for Kingdom Brands."

Kingdom Brands retained Yield Growth to manufacture the deodorants, which is part of a full plant-based men's wellness collection under the Antler brand. Yield Growth completed production of Antler Deodorant as a white label for Kingdom Brands this month. This long-lasting, all natural, plant-based, aluminium-free deodorant is especially well suited for sensitive skin, is packaged to comply with U.S. and Canadian retail regulations, and can be sold directly to consumers via e-commerce.

There are no parabens, sulphates or aluminum in the Antler deodorant, which is vegan friendly and gluten free. The ingredients include a mix of hemp seed oil, coconut oil and shea butter base, which are all rich in fatty acid. Also incorporated are vitamins and antioxidants known to keep the skin moisturized and hydrated for a soothing and softer skin texture, mixed with sodium bicarbonate, a natural and safe mineral to neutralize odor causing bacteria.

According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global aluminium-free deodorant market is estimated at around US$1.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10% from 2019 to 2029.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) is a phytoceutical and consumer packaged goods company that develops and acquires intellectual property and other assets related to plant-based products and therapeutics, and develops, manufactures, markets, sells and distributes plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization, including over 20 products that are now for sale through e-commerce or brick and mortar retail stores. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching several hand sanitizer products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. Yield Growth owns almost 20% of plant based wellness and clothing brand company Kingdom Brands, which is launching plant based products for men. It has 14 patent applications for its extraction method and product formulations and filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It is developing natural health products, including sunscreen, pain balm, and skin topicals to fight and ward off infectious diseases. Its majority owned subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and is developing intellectual property in the emerging area of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management and advisory team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia.

